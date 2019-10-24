“The Legend of Sleepy Hollow” will be brought to life Oct. 25 and 26 by the New Haven Junior/Senior High School drama department. The play, which is directed by A.J. Lorenzini, will be presented at 7:30 p.m. both dates. Doors to the theater/cafeteria will open at 7 p.m. Adult tickets are $10 and student tickets are $7 and can be purchased at the door.
Lorenzini says the production includes 14 senior high students, five junior high students and three elementary school students. “I chose this particular play because I wanted to do something spooky that was familiar to audiences and fit in with the Halloween season. It’s the story of the superstitious schoolmaster, Ichabod Crane, and the legend of the Headless Horseman.”
Neither Lorenzini nor his students seem to mind that they must share the stage with the band’s music stands while the band room is under construction. The stands are moved back a few feet for each rehearsal, and the show goes on. They’re all replaced after rehearsal to their original positions and left ready for the next day’s band practice.
“Most of the play,” Lorenzini said, “is performed in front of the curtain amid huge, creepy trees representing the forest around Tarrytown, New York, in the mid-1700s. There is a 10-foot opening revealing the bridge where Ichabod meets his maker that can be seen by the audience.
“The climactic scene where Ichabod is being chased by the Headless Horseman across the bridge will be created by special lighting and sound effects. No one ever sees the horseman, who is thought to be a Hessian soldier whose head had been blown off by a cannon ball during the Revolutionary War. Neither he nor the schoolmaster are ever seen again.”
Playing the role of Ichabod Crane is senior Hunter Wilson and the woman he hopes to marry and live happily ever after with on her father’s money (Katrina) is played by sophomore Kaylan Watkins. Bully Von Brunt “Bones” Brom, who ends up with Katrina in the end, is performed by Jaedyn Norris. The busybody widow is portrayed by senior Faith Kuhlenbeck.
Lorenzini’s friend and fellow actor, Kara Tharpe, is serving as assistant director. She has performed in a number of local theater productions and has experience in directing and stage managing. Colleen Simons, mother of cast member Annika Simons, is the costumer.
The troupe has been rehearsing three times a week since mid-September. “We have a really great group of kids. Some of them performed in all the productions I have directed since becoming drama director three years ago. The newer students have been learning a lot from our veterans. Everything has been going well, and we’ll be ready when the curtain opens the 25th.”
The “Legend of Sleepy Hollow,” according to Lorenzini, is a fairly short play. “It was written to be performed for young audiences and should make for a fun evening.”
The Michigan native moved to Fort Wayne with his family at age 11, graduated from Carroll High School and earned a degree in theater education at Ball State University. Before joining the staff at New Haven High School in 2017 he subbed a year at Leo Junior–Senior High School. He teaches musical theater, technical theater, theater arts and junior English.
