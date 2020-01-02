“Every winter for the last ten winters, we’ve taken the showcase and made it a kid–friendly space,” Rebecca Canales said. “You can have fun in a garden.”
Canales, the conservatory manager and horticulturalist at the Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory, explained that the Conservatory is a public park, and it is important to give kids room to enjoy plants and greenery even when it is cold outside. “We’re really trying to help kids’ imaginations… (let them) run off energy, have fun with their adults,” she said.
Their next exhibit, “Dog Days of Winter,” is designed to help kids get active and learn some fun information about dogs. It will allow them to imagine what it is like to choose just the right dog house, figure out different dog breeds, and learn a little about the meaning behind different kinds of dog communication, like tail wagging. “Dog Days” will open Jan. 11 and close April 12.
There will be three different sized dog houses that kids will be able to crawl into; several different types of dog dishes will also be there, including “maze” and “problem-solving” bowls. These new types of doggy dishes allow the pet to work through a puzzle before getting a treat — and they give the user a little mental stimulation, too.
In the dog agility course, kids will be able to climb on a dog walk incline and decline, to practice their balancing skills. There will be weave posts (a row of upright poles that kids walk around, in a serpentine way) and half-buried hoops through which kids can crawl. There will even be a “howl corner” where kids can practice howling like their canine counterparts.
The agility course has been specially modified with kids in mind. “We’re very aware of child height,” Canales affirmed, so course equipment has been set at safe levels above the ground. It has also been designed for kids, not dogs, so no one should get stuck in a space that would otherwise suit a small canine exerciser.
Of course, there will be live greenery on display. In January and February, there are few plants that naturally flower — but there will be cyclamen and kalanchoe (pronounced ka-lan-Ko’eey). When March and April come around, the forced bulbs will be flowering, filling the gardens with blooming tulips, daffodils and more.
Also keep an eye out for topiary dogs — metal forms in the shapes of dogs, filled with green moss. Canales would have loved to have real plant topiaries, but as those take years to grow, it was more efficient to use mossy forms, instead.
During the “Doggy Daze Craze” on Saturday, Feb. 8, kids will be able to make crafts, play games, and have their faces painted to look like their favorite canine counterpart. This event lasts from 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
Can people bring their own dogs to the exhibit? The Conservatory is only open to service dogs, which includes “any dog that is individually trained to do work or perform tasks for the benefit of an individual with a disability,” according to the Americans with Disabilities Act. So, service dogs are definitely welcome.
The main goal of this exhibit is to allow kids to enjoy being in green space. Canales said that they want to present something for “kids (to be) able to play indoors in a space that is friendly for them.”
