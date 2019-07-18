The Belairs performed at Concerts on the Green on June 10 at Indian Trails Park. The Aboite Township Volunteer Fire Department sold hot dogs and displayed the newest truck for concertgoers. The free concerts continue at 7 p.m. each Wednesday through Sept. 4.
