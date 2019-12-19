Woodburn turned out on a December night to kick off the city’s Christmas celebration.
The Woodburn Community Association’s annual lighted parade began at City Hall and proceeded to the clock tower in the center of the business district.
Westwood Fellowship provided a s’mores station and a living Nativity.
Visitors brought donations to the Woodburn Clothing Bank and the Food Bank.
And, of course, Santa and Mrs. Claus dropped by.
This past weekend, judges looked at the many homes and businesses decorated for Christmas for the community’s annual lighting contest. For results, check the Woodburn Indiana Chamber Of Commerce page on Facebook.
PHOTOS BY JOHN LEGG
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.