NEW HAVEN — New Haven’s football team suffered a heartbreaking loss in its season opener against South Bend Riley on Friday.
The Bulldogs lost 28-27 in overtime after a failed two-point conversion for the win.
South Bend Riley started off the game with a touchdown by Jalen Cummings in the first inning, but New Haven evened the score with a touchdown of its own — a 1-yard run by Dre Wright.
The Bulldogs took the lead in the second quarter with a 43-yard punt return for a touchdown, but the lead didn’t last for long.
South Bend Riley scored off another TD by Cummings to tie the score at half time.
New Haven saw itself in a 21-14 hole to start the third, but Jakar Williams tied the game with a 10-yard touchdown run.
Neither team scored in the fourth, sending the game into overtime.
The visitors scored first off a 5-yard pass, then Williams answered with another touchdown, leaving the Bulldogs with a tough decision — go for the tie with an extra-point kick, or go for the win with a two-point conversion.
New Haven opted for the latter, but fell short, giving the win to South Bend Riley.
Williams led the team in the quarterback spot with 100 passing yards, including 5 completions on 15 attempts. Williams also recorded two touchdowns and 26 yards of his own.
Offensively, the Bulldogs racked up 108 passing yards and 152 rushing yards, turning the ball over twice.
New Haven travels to MIssissinewa this Friday before beginning Northeast 8 Conference play on Sept. 6 at DeKalb.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.