As a mother of three young children, physical therapist Dr. Jen Tippmann has a natural interest in pregnancy, childbirth and postpartum issues. Her children are 6 and 4 years old and 20 months; she is in the throes of the childbearing years.
As a newly established physical therapist in Fort Wayne, she has carved a niche for herself in her profession. She specializes in obstetric physical therapy. During a woman’s prenatal stage Tippmann can use physical therapy to help her prepare for birth and use during birth. Prenatal physical therapy can help relieve discomfort, allow the baby to find the optimal position and improve birth outcomes. Postnatal strategies provide for an easier and more complete recovery.
Aside from pregnancy-related physical therapy, Tippmann also provides other traditional services, such as pain from sports related injuries and pelvic floor dysfunction.
The Bishop Luers graduate’s life and career path started in Fort Wayne, led to Indianapolis and Florida, and eventually back to Fort Wayne where she and her husband, James, could be close to their families.
Jen Tippmann earned her bachelor’s degree in biology from the University of Indianapolis and stayed there to earn a doctorate of physical therapy in 2012.
From there it was off to Florida, where she was the on-site physical therapist at Orchid Island’s Arnold Palmer Golf Course. There, she put her talents to use treating back, hip, neck and shoulder pain. She treated residents of the community as well as golfers. While there, she was trained in the mechanics of golfing for improved performance by Titleist Performance Institute golf pros.
In Florida she also gained experience treating shoulder injuries, such as rotator cuff damage and shoulder replacements in tennis players. She completed post-graduate training at the Palm Beach Shoulder Institute.
Tippmann earned a good reputation in Florida, working one-on-one with patients and developing personal relationships with them. Her reputation was well-deserved — Medicare reported that her outcomes were in the top 2% in the nation.
After six years in Florida the desire to be near family drew the Tippmanns back to Fort Wayne in April 2018. James is a sales manager at BMW of Fort Wayne for the Kelley Automotive Group. He’s also managing partner of Tippmann Physical Therapy.
They returned at a fortuitous time to start a physical therapy business. In 2013 Indiana had passed a direct-access law, meaning patients could schedule treatment with a physical therapist without having a doctor’s referral.
Setting up her business meant finding an appropriate space to rent, getting a business tax ID number, applying for credentials and establishing relationships with local hospitals. She also had to become an accepted provider with insurance companies.
When she started having babies, Tippmann became interested in how physical therapy could help during labor, delivery and the postpartum time. Her own midwife taught her techniques such as how to get the baby in a good position for childbirth and how to release muscles in a woman’s lower back. Along with physical techniques, she also teaches breathing techniques and guided meditation to get through labor and delivery.
She also uses PT techniques to strengthen core and pelvic muscles after delivery.
“I feel like this is preparing for birth,” she said. Her expertise is of particular interest to women wanting a more holistic birth experience.
And she understands the challenges faced by young mothers, who may come to an appointment bringing their other children in tow.
“I’m a mom of three kids,” Tippmann said. “That’s why I have a kids lobby” — complete with toys to occupy busy toddlers while Mom gets a break.
