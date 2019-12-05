Shoppers got a lift to several downtown stores Nov. 30 aboard the Holly Trolley. The three trolley lines took riders for free to dozens of shops with several stops along Wells Street and downtown Fort Wayne. The day coincided with Shop Small Saturday and shoppers were shoulder-to-shoulder in some stores. Trolleys stopped at the Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation Community Center, which hosted Market on Main, and the Arts United Center at Arts Campus, both of which had vendors selling crafts. Visit Fort Wayne was open for the event to sell Fort Wayne-themed shirts and other items along with city-based companies' products, including DeBrand Fine Chocolates and Vera Bradley purses and accessories. Allen County Public Library had a stop and held the Local Author Book Sale, with a couple of dozen authors.
Holly Trolley shoppers pack small Fort Wayne shops
Lisa Long
