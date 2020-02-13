Woodlan High School is adding its musical and staging talents to area show choir competitions for the 15th year.
The Warrior Ambition mixed show choir is under the direction of Kyle Romine. Bob Slattery directs the band. NRP Choreography choreographs the Woodlan show. Credits include Nikki Prichard, choreography; and Kaylene Souers, piano accompanist.
The Warrior Ambition competed at the Northrop Classique festival on Feb. 1, in highly contested Mixed Division Tier II. Norwell Knight Moves was first, Churubusco New Era second and Columbia City City Heat third. Northrop was among six other bands presenting shows.
At the Carroll Classic on Feb. 8, Woodlan was recognized for the Best Band among the six schools in the division. The Patriot Edition of Jay County High School was first.
Woodlan will compete Saturday, Feb. 15, at the Homestead Midwest Showcase, with a show time of 10:30 a.m. The nation’s largest show choir invitational has Woodlan among 14 choirs in the Small Mixed category. New Haven High School’s Symphonic Fusion will perform at 9:30 a.m.
On Feb. 22, Woodlan travels to the DeKalb Choir Festival for a 12:30 p.m. performance, the second of six mixed choirs in Tier II.
Warrior Ambition sopranos are McKenna Elwood, Mary Garcia, Emma Holloway, senior and dance captain Allie Ort, Lily Redmon and Nevaeh Whitaker.
Altos are Laney Dambra, Rebecca Doreff, Isabelle Kurtz, Margarite Litchfield, Eliza Leininger, Faith Moore and senior and dance captain Renae Stanley.
Tenors are Connor Bargo, Ethan Palmer and Ian Starewich.
Basses are Sebastian McQueen, Conner Shawver and senior Chase Vachon.
Warrior Ambition will travel to Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida, in March to perform with Disney Performing Arts on stage and compete at Festival Disney.
