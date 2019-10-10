The shows began at 11 a.m. The stands began filling with spectators at 9 a.m.
Homestead High School’s 41st annual Fall Festival of Bands attracted marching musicians, drum majors, flag corps, directors, volunteers, alumni, parents, grandparents, and proud aunts and uncles from 24 northeast Indiana high schools to the southwest side school Saturday.
Fans filled the stadium almost in shifts, with some leaving after the first awards at 2:30 p.m., some exiting after their favorites bands performed, and some staying from 10 a.m. until the last congratulatory announcements at 7:30 p.m.
Drum majors gathered in front of the stands to hear awards announced. Each unit acknowledged the announcement with the corps’ own special salute or steps.
Volunteers directed the bands in intervals from bus to warmup fields to the gates of the field, where bands awaited orders to march forward and set up their props, stands, tarps and giant crayon boxes for timed performances.
Fans cheered the chants for their own schools, applauded the awards for competing schools, and traded stories on how they came to be involved in band.
Many of those shows, and others, will be presented again this Saturday at Homestead, but this time under the authority of the Indiana State School Music Association. Scholastic class bands will present their shows and find out whether they’ve earned an invitation to the state finals.
Open Class bands will perform for pride and judges’ ratings, preparing for later pass-or-fail events leading up to a separate state finals.
Saturday’s ISSMA event will host 26 bands from 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Admission is $8 for adults, $5 for students and preschoolers. Get the full schedule at issma.net.
Oct. 5 results
Scholastic B: First, with music, visual and general effect awards, Heritage
Scholastic A: First, with music, visual and general effect awards, Lafayette Jefferson; second, Snider; third, Wayne; participation awards, New Haven and South Side
Open Class D: First, with visual and general effect awards, Woodlan; second, with music award, Adams Central; third, Bluffton; participation award, Eastside
Open Class C: First, with visual award, Northwood; second, with music and general effect award, Norwell; third, Twin Lakes; participation awards, Garrett and Angola
Open Class B: First, with music, visual and general effect awards, DeKalb; second, Leo; third, North Side; participation awards, Huntington North, Bishop Dwenger, Marion and Columbia City
Open Class A: First, with music, visual and general effect awards, Penn
Grand champion: Penn
Oct. 12 schedule
Scholastic Class B: Manchester, 11 a.m.; Heritage, 11:26 a.m.
Scholastic Class A: South Side, 11:39 a.m.: Snider, 11:52 a.m.; New Haven, 12:05 p.m.; Wayne, 12:18; Northrop, 12:31; Columbia City, 12:44.
Awards: 12:57p.m.
Open Class D: Triton, 2:15 p.m.; Woodlan, 2:30; Bluffton, 2:45; Elwood, 3; Adams Central, 3:15.
Open Class C: Wawasee, 3:45 p.m.; Norwell, 4; Garrett, 4:15; Concordia Lutheran, 4:30; Angola, 4:45; Awards, 5.
Open Class B: Marion, 5:45 p.m.; East Noble, 6; Bishop Dwenger, 6:15; Leo, 6:30; North Side, 6:45; Huntington North, 7.
Open Class A: Homestead, 7:30 p.m.; Carroll, 7:45.
Awards, 8 p.m.
