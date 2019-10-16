Students in Grades 10-12 at Homestead High School might have the opportunity to take the trip of a lifetime in June 2021.
At the Oct. 8 Southwest Allen County Schools Board of Trustees meeting, Homestead teacher Bekki Vail attended to explain the proposed trip and answer any questions the school board might have.
“We propose to travel to South Africa in the summer of 2021,” Vail began her presentation. “We would leave probably from Detroit to Johannesburg.”
According to Vail, it would take about two days to fly to Johannesburg, South Africa, and they will spend three days there to see attractions like the former homes of Nelson Mandela and Bishop Desmond Tutu and the Sterkfontein Caves to observe ancient fossils.
Next would be to travel to Kruger National Park to participate in a full-day off-road safari game drive through the park. While there, they will also take an elevator down to the forest floor of Graskop Gorge and take a toboggan ride at Long Tom Misty Mountain, among other activities.
The last leg of the trip would be in Cape Town where they will visit the summit of Table Mountain, take guided tours of Cape Town and connect with local people by visiting a preschool and a shebeen, which is a community center.
On day 11, the group will fly back to America.
“We’re signing kids up with pending approval of the school board,” Vail said. “This is the first time we have ever had a group of Homestead students go there.”
Not only will this trip teach the students things that will relate back to their classes at the high school, this can also serve as college credit.
“The high school credit is free,” Vail said. “They will do a small project. Mostly they will do videos and slideshows from the trip themselves. Then I’m going to guess and say it’s $812, that’s a relatively educated guess. I think that’s what I’ve seen in the past with the college credit.”
That cost would include three college credit hours and be considered general studies. This is all through New Hampshire University. At the meeting, Vail did not have the exact information available, but she said it is available upon request.
She wanted to bring this trip before the board so far ahead of time because the trip costs $5,520 per person.
“It’s a little pricey,” Vail said. “If we start this early, monthly payments are much, much lower.”
This was just a discussion at the board meeting, but a decision might be made at the next meeting, on Oct. 22.
In other business, the board also discussed some of the results of the feedback they have been given so far about the school calendars for the 2021-2022 school year. Three options have been posted.
So far, Option 3 is leading. It includes a one-day fall break with a two-full-week winter break. This is the one that Southwest Allen County Superintended Philip Downs said the teachers’ union is favoring as well. The school year would start Aug. 11, 2021.
Option 2 is ranking second. This schedule has a start date of Aug. 9, 2021, and has a full week of fall break. Option 1 is coming in last, with a two-day fall break and an adjusted winter break.
“We will be doing a marching push here to get people to look at it,” Downs said.
A final decision will be made at the first board meeting in November which will be held one day later due to the election. It will take place Wednesday, Nov. 6.
Mark Dely, a parent of four kids, three of whom attend Homestead High School and the fourth a Homestead graduate, came to the meeting to give the board feedback.
“I come as a parent, but also I understand the position you all are in,” Dely said. He said before moving to Fort Wayne three years ago he served on the Germantown Board of Education in east suburban Memphis, Tennessee.
He said he came from a school district that went though what SACS is going through right now. His suggestion? Do not choose the schedule with a full-week fall break.
“We originally had a one- or two-day fall break that migrated to a full week,” Dely said. “What I would urge the board to consider is to not have a weeklong fall break.”
His reasons were because student-athletes will still have to go to school for practices and games, so they wouldn’t get much of a break. Also, with the extra days for fall break, you have to add more school days at the beginning or end of the school year which shortens the summer break.
“We found that once parents get used to that fall break, they don’t want to give them up,” Dely said. “We had to shorten the summer where we had to start much earlier.”
He said when he left his school district, teachers were reporting to school in July, and he thought that was early, and the school year started Aug. 1.
“I would just consider that as you go to a weeklong break,” Dely said.
He also mentioned that this could affect summer internships. The board said it would take this information into consideration.
The board also:
• Held a public hearing about the school’s budget. The adoption of the budget will take place at the next school board meeting.
• Learned that 11 were named Commended Students in the 2020 National Merit Scholar program.
• Heard that Homestead’s girls golf team won its first IHSAA state finals in the area by 12 strokes over the No. 1 ranked and defending champions Evansville North at Prairie View Golf Club.
