GARRETT — Dekko announced Nov. 18 that it is expanding to include a new location in Fort Wayne in the spring of 2020.
The new location at 7310 Innovation Blvd. will house the company’s corporate functions, innovation center and UL laboratory, according to an announcement from the Garrett-based company.
Dekko’s Garrett “facility will continue to support the rapid growth of the Dekko architectural lighting business,” according to the announcement. Meanwhile, “the uniting of several offices and functions in Fort Wayne is an opportunity for teams that previously worked apart to collaborate closely with one another in a new location – a modern space with a highly functional design that will be a great representation of our culture and family of brands,” Dekko CEO David Burnworth said in the announcement.In addition to lighting, Dekko provides power and data products and is an assembly and technology partner for the transportation, industrial, white goods and medical markets.
Dekko’s Indiana manufacturing plants in Avilla, Garrett and North Webster will continue to operate in their current locations and capacities.
