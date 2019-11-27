Nov. 17

New Haven P.D.

08:36 Work traffic, 1300 block of Rose Avenue

11:39 Man down at Minnich and Seiler roads

Leo-Cedarville

2 extra patrols

06:14 Unwanted party, 14300 block of SR 1

Woodburn

5 extra patrols

00:09 Suspicious person/parked vehicle, 22400 Overmeyer St.

14:58 911 hang up, 4700 Bull Rapids Road

16:35 Nuisance, 4800 Bull Rapids Road

17:50 Domestic, 22300 block of Main Street

21:16 Follow up, 4400 block of Bull Rapids Road

Nov. 18

New Haven P.D.

08:46 Serving protective order, 300 block of Heatherwood Lane

Leo-Cedarville

06:46 Traffic stop at Grabill and Schwartz roads

Woodburn

13:19 Suspicious person/occupied vehicle, Main Street at Becker Road

Nov. 19

New Haven P.D.

06:26 Traffic stop, SR 930 at Minnich Road

06:44 Traffic stop, SR 930 at Maplecrest Road

07:26 Traffic stop, SR 930 at Brookwood Drive

Leo-Cedarville

1 extra patrol

01:01 Suspicious person/parked vehicle, 14600 block of SR 1

Woodburn

1 extra patrol

11:01 Domestic, 22300 block of Main Street

16:41 Domestic, 22500 block of Westmont Court

Nov. 20

New Haven P.D.

07:26 Property damage crash, 2000 block of I 469 Northbound

17:28 Zach check, 200 block of West Lincoln Highway

17:30 Zach check, 200 block of West Lincoln Highway

17:33 Zach check, 400 block of West Lincoln Highway

19:07 Serving warrant, 200 block of West Lincoln Highway

Leo-Cedarville

4 extra patrols

01:12 Suicide threats, 10500 block of Walnut Street

13:24 Juvenile investigation, 14600 block of Amstutz Road

20:09 Suspicious, 14800 block of SR 1

Woodburn

13:49 Suspicious, 21900 block of Hickory Street

Nov. 21

New Haven P.D.

10:15 Serving warrant, 200 block of West Lincoln Highway

10:56 Serving warrant, 1200 block of Summit Street

14:27 Eviction, 1100 block of Summit Street

21:34 Traffic stop at Parrot and Hartzell roads

21:44 Traffic stop at Parrot and Hartzell roads

Leo-Cedarville

11:31 Property damage crash at Main and Washington streets

20:27 Traffic stop, SR 1 at Manning Street

Woodburn

17:24 Suspicious person/occupied vehicle, 22300 block of Main Street

Nov. 22

New Haven P.D.

12:15 Traffic stop, New Haven Avenue at SR 930

Leo-Cedarville

5 extra patrols

09:40 Suspicious, Saint Joseph at Clay streets

10:50 Suspicious, 13000 block of Lakeview Drive

14:44 Traffic stop, 14600 block of Amstutz Road

14:52 Parking violation, 14600 block of Amstutz Road

Woodburn

1 extra patrol

