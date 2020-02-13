Cold weather and snow flurries didn’t stop people of all ages from bundling up to enjoy some outdoor winter fun at Weather the Fort in downtown Fort Wayne on Feb. 8.
The free winter festival took place at the The Landing on Columbia Street. John Felts, a member of the event’s board of directors, said he was “blown away” by the turnout. Last year, about 2,500 people attended and just one hour into this year’s event it was clear to him that attendance would surpass that. By day’s end, the attendance count was a record 4,000 people.
This was the first year Weather the Fort welcomed all ages. In previous years, guests had to be 21 years or older.
“We decided we wanted to offer the event to the entire community, and we think that’s the reason why attendance is up a little bit as well as it being on The Landing,” Felts said.
The fifth-annual event was billed as “something to look forward to in the long days of winter,” according to the event’s website.
Attendees enjoyed live entertainment, including music from the Todd Harold Trio and Fort Wayne Funk Orchestra, a live ice carving demonstration, and fire performances from Pyroscope Entertainment.
Pedal City provided an outdoor game area with a beanbag toss and oversized board games like chess and Connect Four.
The event also included beer tents and food vendors. Festivalgoers gathered around crackling open fires and heat lamps and made use of free handwarmers. A fireworks show capped off the event.
“This is the first main event on The Landing, and the look on people’s faces when they see The Landing, they’re shocked by how cool it is,” Felts said.
Rod and Diana Baeske attended the event with three of their children, ages 10, 12 and 17. They learned about the event on social media and were pleasantly surprised by the turnout at the winter festival.
“It was something to do. We needed to get out of the house,” Diana Baeske said with a smile.
The family enjoyed watching local artist Nate Johnson transform a block of ice into a sculpture of Olaf the snowman from the movie “Frozen.”
Christina and Colin Gibb attended the event and said they enjoyed seeing the newly redeveloped historic district being utilized.
“It’s nice to see so many people out enjoying the city and enjoying the space,” Colin Gibb said.
Weather the Fort is a nonprofit started by six young professionals, Felts said. The event is made possible with the help of 70 volunteers.
“About six years ago, a group of young professionals in Fort Wayne came together and said we need to throw an amazing winter festival in downtown Fort Wayne to add to Fort Wayne’s festival offerings. Five years later, here we are,” he said.
According to Weather the Fort’s website, a portion of event proceeds are donated to charity. In recent years, it has donated to the Fort Wayne Rescue Mission and Fort Wayne Turners Club.
