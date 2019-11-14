Some of the first farmers to bring crops in to northeast Indiana grain elevators were doing better than they had expected, even with subpar results.
A farmer with a 1,500-acre corn/soybean operation based in Ossian who was stopping by Yoder Grain in Yoder on Oct. 29 reported bushel-per-acre corn yields there were falling in the 170-190 range.
“That’s a little below average, but probably better than expected for being planted late,” he said. “A lot of it got started around the third or fourth week of June.”
Much of the corn was coming in with moisture levels between 20% and 25%, with some as high as 30%, and pounds-per-bushel test weights were in the 53-55 range, compared with 58-60 last year.
Farmers bringing corn to the AG Plus elevator in Columbia City were seeing 175 bushels per acre, on average, and were “fairly happy with what the yields are,” said Jim Eiler, a forage expert there. Corn moisture levels between 24% and 28%.
“We’ve just really started around here; I imagine only 10% of the corn is shelled,” he said. “We were kind of blessed in our location on the west side of Fort Wayne; most of it got planted on this side. But, on the east side, they really struggled.”
The soybean harvest was close to wrapping up in that area with bushel-per-acre yields in the mid-50s, a little better than average.
Farmers bringing crops into the Bunge Grain elevator in Waterloo were no more than 10% into the harvest and workers there had not heard enough on yields to identify an average for the area. Corn moisture levels were ranging between 20% and 30%.
About two-thirds of the soybeans were harvested in that area with yields averaging 55 bushels per acre.
In mid-October the U.S. Department of Agriculture was projecting northeast Indiana would see an average bushel-per-acre yield of 156 for corn and 47 for soybeans, down from 178 for corn and 57 for soybeans last year.
Gov. Eric Holcomb wrote USDA Secretary Sonny Perdue in July seeking assistance because of excessive rain and flooding Indiana farmers saw during planting season. It resulted in a natural disaster designation for Indiana farmers the following month.
A couple of weeks before the designation came through, a panel of USDA and Purdue University Extension experts warned at the State Fair Indiana’s farmers were in uncharted territory when it came to cash crop yield projections.
An unusually wet, delayed planting season followed by stretches of abnormally extreme heat and drought during the growing season for corn and soybeans were threatening their yields, panelists said.
“We’re in uncharted territories. This season there are still some questions and concerns about this crop that was planted so far into June,” Bob Nielsen, a Purdue agronomy professor and corn specialist for its Cooperative Extension Service, said during the panel discussion.
“The risk of corn not maturing safely before that fall freeze involves the date of the expected freeze but also depends on how warm or cool September is going to be,” he said.
Indiana’s Crop Progress and Condition Report released Oct. 28 showed 48% of its corn and 71% of its soybeans were harvested.
