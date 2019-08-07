The Foellinger Foundation board of directors has approved grants totaling $785,000 to support nonprofit organizations serve throughout Allen County. The 24 organizations listed in the Aug. 2 announcement received grants in the Community Interests category.
“The Foundation’s strategy is to support effective leaders that serve Allen County nonprofits,” said Cheryl Taylor, Foundation president. “These grantees represent the Foundation’s focus on funding nonprofits who demonstrate good governance with strong board and staff leaders.”
All grants are for operating support. Recipients and amounts are: Acres, $30,000; Allen County-Fort Wayne Historical Society, $25,000; Allen County Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, $15,000; Artlink, $12,000; Arts United of Greater Fort Wayne, $45,000; Audiences Unlimited, $12,000; CChild Advocacy Center of Allen County Indiana, $10,000; Embassy Theatre Foundation, $80,000; F.A.M.E., $15,000; Fort Wayne Ballet, $25,000; Fort Wayne Children’s Choir, $15,000; Fort Wayne Civic Theatre, $75,000; Fort Wayne Dance Collective, $25,000; Fort Wayne Museum of Art, $75,000; Fort Wayne Philharmonic Orchestra, $75,000; Fort Wayne Trails, $35,000; Fort Wayne Youtheatre, $20,000; Little River Wetlands Project, $30,000; Northeast Indiana Innovation Center, $40,000; Northeast Indiana Public Radio, $30,000; Science Central, $30,000; SCORE Chapter 50, $7,500; Trees Indiana, $8,000; Visiting Nurse and Hospice Home, $20,000.
The Foellinger Foundation is a private, charitable foundation that invests in excellence by providing grants, leadership training, conferences, workshops and thought-leading speakers to strengthen nonprofit organizations that serve Allen County. The Foundation was created in 1958 by Helene Foellinger, The News‐Sentinel publisher from 1936 to 1980, and Esther Foellinger, her mother. Visit foellinger.org for more information.
