It’s just fun and games. Giant bounce houses full of fun and a whole softball field full of games.
Survival of the Spartans drew teams from all Homestead High School grade levels for a celebration of homecoming week spirit.
Senior class President Harper Harris organized the event, in collaboration with representatives of other classes.
“Today we have a multigrade competition between all the different teams,” she said. “They form the teams themselves and they go through a series of relay games, bounce house games, and they compete to see who the best Spartan team is at Homestead.”
“They take it very seriously,” Harris said. “They dress up in different themes and they get very intense.”
Those teams took on names such as Average Joes and Picture Perfect. Team “uniforms” ranged from yellow or black T-shirts to ballet tutus.
Squads competed Tuesday on the softball field, with four teams gaining the chance to complete Survival of the Spartans at the Friday pep rally.
The trophy? A blow-up banana.
As event coordinator, Harper did not compete. She did recall competing earlier in her Homestead career. “My team did not do well; we were freshmen. But it was a good time,” she said.
The event is a lot of work, she said, “but it’s worth it because I think everyone enjoys is.”
