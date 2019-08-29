The Allen County Plan Commission voted unanimously to approve a "do pass" for changes to the county's zoning ordinance to restrict where businesses such as swingers clubs are allowed.
Commission attorney Robert Eherenman explained to the eight members present that the text amendment that will go to Allen County's commissioners for passage "would change where sexually oriented businesses are permitted."
The plan commission agreed Aug. 22 on the following changes to the county ordinance:
• Banning sexually oriented businesses from the C-3 General Commercial Zoning District
• Adding sexually oriented businesses to the list of permitted uses in the I2 General Industrial Zoning District
• Changing the definitions of bar, dance hall, entertainment facility, and nightclub to clarify that they can't include any sexually orientated business
• Adding a chapter on sexually oriented business location standards that would ban them within 1,000 feet of any residential district, religious institution or school
In late June, commissioners Nelson Peters and Rich Beck said that a lawsuit brought against Fort Wayne prompted the three-member board to look at the county's zoning ordinance with regard to sexually oriented businesses. Saying their intention wasn't to legislative morality, but rather to prevent the spread of sexually transmitted diseases, the commissioners passed ordinances to ban future live sex act businesses in areas of the county it has jurisdiction over, and that adult bookstores and related businesses must have special annual licenses from the county building commissioner's office to operate. Licenses will cost $100 at first and then $50 at renewal time. Employees would also need licenses costing $50 initially, then $25 for renewal. The commissioners set a ban on operation between midnight-6 a.m. every day.
Businesses in the cities of Fort Wayne and New Haven and the town of Leo-Cedarville would be exempted.
The commissioners meet at 10 a.m. Fridays in the council room on the lower level of Citizens Square, 200 E. Berry St., Fort Wayne. Their meeting agenda is usually posted outside the room the afternoon before the meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.