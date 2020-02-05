The Youth Company of the Fort Wayne Ballet will present “The Jungle Book” on Saturday, Feb. 22, at 10 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. at the Fort Wayne Ballet Studio A. Dancers ages 8-16 will play the parts of Mowgli, Baloo, King Louie and more of the well-loved characters in this 30-minute production.
“It leans more … towards the Disney movie,” explained Lauren Ettensohn, the co-director of the Youth Company. However, she and co-director Rena Bernardini have put a little different spin on the telling of the story. Don’t worry, it will be a happy ending.
“There’ll be 27 dancers,” Ettonsohn said, including three male dancers and 24 female.
The Youth Company also will present “The Jungle Book” at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26, at the Main Branch of the Allen County Public Library. Admission is free but seats are limited and registration is required; visit acpl.libnet.info/event/2919475.
The Youth Company also will present the ballet at a Barnes & Noble bookstore in Fort Wayne; watch for flyers with details.
These extra performances will “definitely be a little modified,” Ettensohn said, since the ballet company probably won’t be able to get all of the scenery into the theater at the library. At the bookstore, they will most likely only have some of the smaller props, since there are bookshelves all around. But the dancers will be in “The Jungle Book” costume.
Ettensohn described these performances as chances for the students to act as “ambassadors of Fort Wayne Ballet.” They get to “showcase the academy and what we do,” she explained.
Students who are members of the Youth Company have auditioned to be a part of the group. Being part of the company means that these students have opportunities to take additional classes (in this case, on Saturdays) and they also have more performance opportunities. This year, the Youth Company has given “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow” and will next present “The Adventures of Peter Rabbit” on Saturday, April 25.
Usually, Ettensohn said, that they try to have at least six Saturday rehearsals before giving a performance, but with “The Jungle Book” they will have a little less time. Rehearsals only began Jan. 11, but she said they should have everything ready for the February presentation.
