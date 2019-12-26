Dec. 14
New Haven P.D.
15:54 Traffic stop, SR 930 at Adams Center Road
17:58 Traffic stop, Edgerton at Ryan roads
20:51 Unwanted party, 7000 block of East SR 930
Leo-Cedarville
3 extra patrols
Woodburn
No reports
Dec. 15
New Haven P.D.
00:17 Traffic stop, SR 930 at Adams Center Road
18:43 Disturbance, 900 block of West SR 930
Leo-Cedarville
14:44 Domestic, 8600 block of Gerig Road
Woodburn
1 extra patrol
Dec. 16
New Haven P.D.
00:34 Domestic, 6900 block of East SR 930
12:45 Traffic stop, 7200 block of East Paulding Road
17:27 Traffic stop, Maplecrest Road at SR 930
Leo-Cedarville
1 extra patrol
13:36 Juvenile investigation, 14600 block of Amstutz Road
Woodburn
No reports
Dec. 17
New Haven P.D.
04:01 Man down, 3100 block of South Doyle Road
10:48 Serving warrant, 1600 block of Hartzell Road
11:03 Serving warrant, 2800 block of block of Adams Center Road
18:03 Follow up, 6000 block of Moeller Road
22:05 Traffic hazard, SR 930 at Hartzell Road
22:11 Suspicious person/occupied vehicle, 1600 block of Summit Street
Leo-Cedarville
1 extra patrol
06:37 Property damage crash, 9700 block of SR 1
23:26 Unwanted party, 12700 block of SR 1
Woodburn
1 extra patrol
Dec. 18
New Haven P.D.
1 extra patrol
12:58 Follow up, 6800 block of West SR 930
Leo-Cedarville
1 extra patrol
Woodburn
1 extra patrol
12:16 Traffic stop, Fahlsing Road at Overmeyer Street
Dec. 19
New Haven P.D.
06:52 EMS, 11900 Edgerton Road
Leo-Cedarville
4 extra patrols
10:26 911 hang up, 14600 block of Amstutz Road
12:47 Juvenile investigation, 14900 block of Wayne Street
15:47 Property damage crash at Amstutz and Hosler roads
20:49 Suicidal threats, 10000 block of Black Street
Woodburn
1 extra patrol
Dec. 20
New Haven P.D.
08:28 Traffic stop, Adams Center Road at Wilson Lane
12:27 Assist, SR 930 at Adams Center Road
13:57 Traffic stop at Adams Center and Seiler roads
21:43 Traffic stop at Parrot and Hartzell roads
21:51 Assist, SR 930 at Wayne Haven Drive
Leo-Cedarville
4 extra patrols
06:20 Suspicious person/occupied vehicle, 14600 block of Amstutz Road
Woodburn
1 extra patrol
04:17 Audible alarm, 22400 block of Main Street
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.