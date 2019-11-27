Johnny’s kit

Scott Mertz, who portrays Johnny Appleseed in local festivals, addressed the Allen County Indiana Master Naturalist Alumni on Nov. 21 at Metea Park near Leo-Cedarville. Mertz told of John Chapman, better known as Johnny Appleseed, who carried appleseeds in a pouch and wore a nurseryman’s cap, top right, as he visited settlers along the frontier bringing them news and selling his apple trees. Mertz, who has portrayed Chapman at Fort Wayne’s Johnny Appleseed Festival and has done research on him, uses these items in presentations.

 photos by lisa esquivel long

