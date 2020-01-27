The Embassy Theatre has selected five local performers/bands for Down the Line 14, sponsored by Chuck & Lisa Surack and Sweetwater with media sponsor 96.3XKE. Down the Line is a one-night music tribute to music legends. The benefit for the Embassy Theatre is on Leap Year, Saturday, Feb. 29, at 7 p.m.
Down the Line 14 offers a full female-led lineup that will showcase and celebrate local talent and pay respect to those icons who inspire these musicians. The bands: The Eliza Toth Band, performing Dolly Parton; Scratch N’ Sniff, performing Linda Ronstadt; The Shelly Dixon Band, performing Fleetwood Mac; Marnée August & Moser Woods, performing Led Zeppelin; and Whoa, Man!, performing The Bangles.
Tickets for this all-ages show are $20 (early-entry seating before general public) and $15 general admission at the STAR Bank box office at the Embassy Theatre, Ticketmaster.com and 800.745.3000.
Down the Line 14 is a fundraiser for the Embassy Theatre.
Embassy programming is made possible by the Indiana Arts Commission, Arts United of Greater Fort Wayne and the National Endowment for the Arts, a federal agency.
