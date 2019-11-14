Nov. 3
No reports
Nov. 4
No reports
Nov. 5
13:08 Serving warrant, 6000 block of Moeller Road
13:09 Property damage crash at Hartzell and Parrot roads
23:56 Traffic stop, 200 block of Hartzell Road
Nov. 6
04:25 Warrant, 6900 block of East SR 930
13:24 Traffic stop, Mac Pherson Drive at Berwick Lane
14:05 Serving warrant, 7600 block of East SR 930
17:36 Traffic stop, SR 930 at Adams Center Road
22:32 Traffic stop, SR 930 at Adams Center Road
Nov. 7
No reports
Nov. 8
06:06 Traffic stop, US 930 at Brookwood Drive
17:31 Traffic stop at Edgerton and Ryan roads
Nov. 9
23:50 Traffic stop at Parrot and Hartzell roads
