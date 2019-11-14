Nov. 3

No reports

Nov. 4

No reports

Nov. 5

13:08 Serving warrant, 6000 block of Moeller Road

13:09 Property damage crash at Hartzell and Parrot roads

23:56 Traffic stop, 200 block of Hartzell Road

Nov. 6

04:25 Warrant, 6900 block of East SR 930

13:24 Traffic stop, Mac Pherson Drive at Berwick Lane

14:05 Serving warrant, 7600 block of East SR 930

17:36 Traffic stop, SR 930 at Adams Center Road

22:32 Traffic stop, SR 930 at Adams Center Road

Nov. 7

No reports

Nov. 8

06:06 Traffic stop, US 930 at Brookwood Drive

17:31 Traffic stop at Edgerton and Ryan roads

Nov. 9

23:50 Traffic stop at Parrot and Hartzell roads

