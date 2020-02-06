Two hundred wooden Popsicle sticks and Elmer’s wood glue could lead to a future career path in engineering for area middle school students. These two components are the materials needed to compete in the 21st annual Middle School Model Bridge Design Competition, slated for 9 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, at Concordia Lutheran High School, 1601 St. Joe River Drive, Fort Wayne.
The competition is part of National Engineers Week. The Northeast Indiana DiscoverE Committee of the Fort Wayne Engineers Club stages the annual event, which is hosted by Concordia. The DiscoverE Committee’s mission is to sustain and grow a dynamic engineering profession through outreach, education, celebration and volunteerism.
The bridge-building competition helps middle and high school students learn more about possible careers in engineering by engaging them in fun activities that incorporate math, science and physics concepts, and leads to an understanding of some basic engineering skills.
Rick Slayback, a professional engineer for Civil Engineering Service, has been involved with the competition since its inception in 1999.
“We wanted to find a way to get kids interested in engineering careers,” he said. “Bridges are something that everyone is familiar with — everywhere you go, there’s a bridge. When you build a bridge, you can apply real-life understanding of what bridges need to do, and your concepts can be put into real use.”
The bridge building competition is open to area middle school students in Grades 6-8. Students can compete as individuals, or they can compete as a team with a limit of three members. Each member of the team must be pre-registered to participate in the competition. The registration deadline is Feb. 13.
“About 70% of the kids will enter as a team, and 30% will compete as individuals,” Slayback said. “Last year we had 16 students participate in the competition, with 10 bridges constructed for testing.”
Students are tasked with designing the lightest possible bridge to span a gap with minimal deflection. The bridge will be loaded until it fails, and the bridge with the highest load-to-weight X deflection ratio will win the contest.
The Popsicle® stick structures must meet established size and construction requirements established by the DiscoverE Committee to be eligible for the competition. However, students are free to use their own creative concepts in how the bridges are designed. Bridges are weighed and placed in the competition-testing machine. The current machine is the third one the ISPE has utilized for the annual event.
“Testing has gotten better as new technologies have developed,” Slayback noted. “It’s now done with immediate-read software using new computer technologies.”
Once in the testing machine, the bridge structures are assessed to see how much load they can bear. A plunger pushes down on the deck of the structure, and measurements are taken to determine the amount of weight being delivered, along with the amount of deflection the bridge makes while bearing the weight. Cash prizes will be awarded to the top three structures.
For the second year, Engineering Resources Inc. will award Aesthetics and Quality Construction special awards to competitors. The special awards will recognize the bridge builders who achieve balance of design (level, plumb, straight, consistent, no irregularities); cleanness of glue; cleanness of connections (consistent connections, snug and secure connections, clean and tidy edges); and creative/innovative structural form (unique design, complex features, innovative load transfer and eye-catching appearance) for their bridges.
“Kids can gain a lot from this competition,” Slayback said. “It’s not complicated, it’s easy to participate and kids can be really creative. I love this competition because it allows me to share what I know. I love watching the kids learn and seeing their potential.”
To learn more about the event, visit the DiscoverE Committee website at discovere.in. There is no charge to enter the event, but you must pre-register for the competition by visiting clhscadets.com/apps/pages/Bridge-Competition.
