On Saturday, April 3, The Ridge Church at 6424 St. Joe Road, Fort Wayne, will offer a unique event to help celebrate Easter: a drive-by Eggstragavanza. Hours are 10 a.m.-noon. The event is free.
“It’s going to be very similar to trunk-or-treat,” explained Pastor John Moser, who helped to plan the event.
In years past, The Ridge held an Easter egg hunt that usually had 100-125 participants. But with the health restrictions this year, the church wanted to do something that is safe, yet still fun for kids.
So the committee created a drive-by Eggstravaganza. Moser explained that each car trunk will be open and will have a Resurrection Day display set up, which kids and their families can see from their own cars.
At each display, children will be able to get some candy, just like at an Easter Egg hunt.
Moser explained that the concept follows, to a limited extent, the practice of following the Stations of the Cross; it also brings into play the new tradition of Resurrection Eggs. There will be 12 different trunk displays, and there will be no eggs — just candy.
The Eggstravaganza will take place in the parking lot of The Ridge, which Moser says has been used to handle some pretty large crowds. For instance, the church was the setting for Farmers to Families Food Distributions. The church plans to have everything marked clearly for guests who want to drive through. “We’ll have that all scoped out,” Moser assured.
And what if it rains? “We’re praying that it doesn’t,” chuckled Moser. But if it does, “We’ll find a way to make it happen.”
The Ridge Church is right across the road from Shoaff Park.
For more information, call 260-492–6716 or visit theridgefw.org
