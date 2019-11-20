22. Nov.
Summit City Singers: Towne House Retirement Center, 2209 St. Joe Center Road, Fort Wayne. 7 p.m. The Summit City Singers presents its 2019 Fall Concert Series with the theme “Holiday Movie Music.” Free. Donations accepted.
“Miracle on 34th Street”: Arts United Center, 303 E. Main St., Fort Wayne. 7:30 p.m. Tickets $33 for adults, $28 for seniors, $20 for ages 23 and under. Fort Wayne Civic Theatre presents this musical based on the 1947 movie. Visit fwcivic.org for details and link to box office.
“Miss Bennett – Christmas at Pemberly”: Parkview Physicians Group ArtsLab, 300 E. Main St., Fort Wayne. 7:30 p.m. All for One Productions describes this as a “charming holiday sequel” to Jane Austen’s “Pride and Prejudice.” Tickets $17 for adults, $14 for seniors, $11 for students. To order tickets, call 422-4226, visit the ArtsTix box office on Main Street, or go to tickets.artstix.org. For more information, visit allforOnefw.org.
23. Nov.
“Miss Bennett – Christmas at Pemberly”: Parkview Physicians Group ArtsLab, 300 E. Main St., Fort Wayne. 7:30 p.m. All for One Productions describes this as a “charming holiday sequel” to Jane Austen’s “Pride and Prejudice.” Tickets $17 for adults, $14 for seniors, $11 for students. To order tickets, call 422-4226, visit the ArtsTix box office on Main Street, or go to tickets.artstix.org. For more information, visit allforOnefw.org.
“Miracle on 34th Street”: Arts United Center, 303 E. Main St., Fort Wayne. 7:30 p.m. Tickets $33 for adults, $28 for seniors, $20 for ages 23 and under. Fort Wayne Civic Theatre presents this musical based on the 1947 movie. Visit fwcivic.org for details and link to box office.
Fort Wayne Farmers Market: Parkview Field, Douglas Avenue and Webster Street, Fort Wayne. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Free event with free parking.
Historic Southside Farmers Market: 3300 Warsaw St., Fort Wayne. 7 a.m.-1 p.m. Live music midmorning.
24. Nov.
“Miss Bennett – Christmas at Pemberly”: Parkview Physicians Group ArtsLab, 300 E. Main St., Fort Wayne. 2:30 p.m. All for One Productions describes this as a “charming holiday sequel” to Jane Austen’s “Pride and Prejudice.” Tickets $17 for adults, $14 for seniors, $11 for students. To order tickets, call 422-4226, visit the ArtsTix box office on Main Street, or go to tickets.artstix.org. For more information, visit allforOnefw.org.
“Miracle on 34th Street”: Arts United Center, 303 E. Main St., Fort Wayne. 2 p.m. Tickets $33 for adults, $28 for seniors, $20 for ages 23 and under. Fort Wayne Civic Theatre presents this musical based on the 1947 movie. Visit fwcivic.org for details and link to box office.
30. Nov.
Fort Wayne Farmers Market: Parkview Field, Douglas Avenue and Webster Street, Fort Wayne. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Free event with free parking.
Historic Southside Farmers Market: 3300 Warsaw St., Fort Wayne. 7 a.m.-1 p.m. Live music midmorning.
1. Dec.
Summit City Singers: Aldersgate United Methodist Church, 2417 Getz Road, Fort Wayne. 3 p.m. The Summit City Singers presents its 2019 Fall Concert Series with the theme “Holiday Movie Music.” Free. Donations accepted.
Bible study: Arcola Thrift Store and More, 11400 Arcola Road, Fort Wayne, invites you to an Advent Bible study on Dec. 1, 8, 15 and 22 at 5 p.m. around the table at the back of the store. This is a study of God’s Word to help all prepare for the best Christmas season ever.
3. Dec.
Appleseed Quilt Guild: Classic Café Event Center, 4832 Hillegas Road, Fort Wayne. A social time starts at 6:30 p.m. and the meeting starts at 7 p.m. Membership is open to anyone interested in quilts or quilting. Annual dues are $30, with special rates for Juniors, 17 or younger.
Summit City Singers: Kingston Care Center, 1010 W. Washington Center Road, Fort Wayne. 7 p.m. The Summit City Singers presents its 2019 Fall Concert Series with the theme “Holiday Movie Music.” Free. Donations accepted.
6. Dec.
Senior bus trip: Destination, Yuletide Celebration, Hilbert Circle Theatre, Indianapolis. Bus departs Northcrest Shopping Center, Fort Wayne, 2 p.m. Cost is $97, which includes the bus, tip and show. Reservations have been made at the Rathskeller, but passengers are free to go elsewhere. Arrive home 8:30 p.m. For reservations, call Sharon at 493-2439.
7. Dec.
Craft bazaar and cookie walk: Lifeway Wesleyan Church, 7722 Moeller Road, Fort Wayne. 8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Shop 40-plus vendors with homemade and unique crafts and support local talent. Breakfast and lunch are available for purchase. Dozens of homemade cookies are offered for sale.
Christmas Craft Fair: Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 10700 Aboite Center Road, Fort Wayne. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Homemade décor, wreaths, gifts, crafts, artisan jewelry and rosaries, drawings, treats and more.
Santa at the station: The Arcola Fire Department, 11329 Railroad St., Fort Wayne, will host a holiday celebration 1-4 p.m. Activities will include a visit from Santa, a cookie walk, cookie decorating, caroling and community gathering. The Arcola Lions Club will sell oranges and grapefruits at the event.
Chicago bus trip: St. John Chrysostom Antiochian Orthodox Church, 402 Badiac Road, Fort Wayne. 7:30 a.m. departure, 11 p.m. return. Bus leaves from the lower level of the church. For reservations, call 483-4309.
Breakfast with Santa: Harlan United Methodist Church, 16434 SR 37, Harlan. 9-11 a.m. The community is invited. Freewill offering for breakfast. Take selfies with Santa and enjoy crafts for kids.
Mensa admission test: First Presbyterian Church, 300 W. Wayne St., Fort Wayne. Registration 9:30 a.m., testing begins at 10 a.m. $60 and photo ID requited. Must be age 14 or older. For more information, contact Dan Klopfenstein, 710-0030, danswissmr@aol.com. Park on the Berry Street (north) side of the church, look for sings, take elevator to Room 304.
Fort Wayne Farmers Market: Parkview Field, Douglas Avenue and Webster Street, Fort Wayne. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Free event with free parking.
Historic Southside Farmers Market: 3300 Warsaw St., Fort Wayne. 7 a.m.-1 p.m. Live music midmorning.
8. Dec.
Christmas with Selah:Rhinehart Music Center at Purdue Fort Wayne, 2101 E. Coliseum Blvd., Fort Wayne. 6 p.m. Tickets $15-$35. Visit trinitycommunications.org for details. The Indiana Wesleyan University Chorale joins the contemporary Christian vocal trio in concert. Selah has amassed 4 more than 4 million units in sales; eight Gospel Music Association Dove Awards; a Gold-certified album and eight No. 1 singles. The group’s signature hits include “You Raise Me Up” and “Wonderful, Merciful Savior.”
Bible study: Arcola Thrift Store and More, 11400 Arcola Road, Fort Wayne, invites you to an Advent Bible study on Dec. 1, 8, 15 and 22 at 5 p.m. around the table at the back of the store. This is a study of God’s Word to help all prepare for the best Christmas season ever.
10. Dec.
Holiday concert: Rhinehart Music Center at Purdue Fort Wayne, 2101 E. Coliseum Blvd., Fort Wayne. Downbeat is 7:30 p.m. The Fort Wayne Area Community Band will present its annual holiday concert. Tickets are $8 for adults, $7 for seniors and Purdue students are free with ID. Free parking is available in the garage across from the Music Center. The program will include classic holiday works like “All I Want for Christmas is You” by Mariah Carey, “I Saw Three Ships,” “Jing, Jing Jingle,” “On That Night All Was Silent,” “Sleigh Ride,” a couple of medleys, Two 16th Century Carols and “Minor Alterations Christmas Through the Looking Glass.”
Summit City Singers: Maysville Road, Fort Wayne. 7 p.m. The Summit City Singers presents its 2019 Fall Concert Series with the theme “Holiday Movie Music.” Free. Donations accepted.
14. Dec.
Fort Wayne Farmers Market: Parkview Field, Douglas Avenue and Webster Street, Fort Wayne. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Free event with free parking.
Historic Southside Farmers Market: 3300 Warsaw St., Fort Wayne. 7 a.m.-1 p.m. Live music midmorning.
15. Dec.
Bible study: Arcola Thrift Store and More, 11400 Arcola Road, Fort Wayne, invites you to an Advent Bible study on Dec. 1, 8, 15 and 22 at 5 p.m. around the table at the back of the store. This is a study of God’s Word to help all prepare for the best Christmas season ever.
16. Dec.
eSpecially Needed: This family Support group for families of children with special needs meets the third Saturday of each month at 3 p.m. at the Columbia City United Methodist Church, Room 200, 605 N. Forest Parkway, Columbia City. Childcare is available. For more information, contact Jan Boggs at 249-8429.
21. Dec..
Fort Wayne Farmers Market: Parkview Field, Douglas Avenue and Webster Street, Fort Wayne. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Free event with free parking. The market continues each Saturday through the winter, and will resume outdoor operation downtown in the spring.
Historic Southside Farmers Market: 3300 Warsaw St., Fort Wayne. 7 a.m.-1 p.m. Live music midmorning. The market closes for the season after today, will reopen at Easter.
22. Dec.
An Irish Christmas: Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd., Fort Wayne. Tickets $45 and up. Keith and Kristyn Getty are known for their Christian songs and English and Celtic music. Get tickets and details at gettymusic.com.
Bible study: Arcola Thrift Store and More, 11400 Arcola Road, Fort Wayne, invites you to an Advent Bible study on Dec. 1, 8, 15 and 22 at 5 p.m. around the table at the back of the store. This is a study of God’s Word to help all prepare for the best Christmas season ever.
28. Dec.
Fort Wayne Farmers Market: Parkview Field, Douglas Avenue and Webster Street, Fort Wayne. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Free event with free parking. The market continues each Saturday through the winter, and will resume outdoor operation downtown in the spring.
