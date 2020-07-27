The Allen County Coroner’s Office was notified of a shooting investigation in the 1100 block of East Lewis St., Fort Wayne, at about 3:55 a.m. Sunday, July 26.
In a report distributed at 10 a.m. Monday, the Coroner's Office said one victim was deceased on scene and two victims were transported to a local hospital.
An autopsy has been completed and the next of kin has been notified of the death of Frederick D. Sanders, a male black, 29, of Fort Wayne. Frederick D. Sanders is the 28th homicide in Allen County for 2020. The coroner said the cause of death is multiple gunshot wounds and the manner of death is homicide.
This incident remains under investigation by the Fort Wayne Police Department, the Allen County Prosecutor’s Office, and the Allen County Coroner’s Office.
