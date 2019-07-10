FORT WAYNE — Jophiel is downsizing, which will make room for La Dolce Vita to move in next door at Covington Plaza.
La Dolce Vita is moving from Roanoke in September when its store space becomes ready. It plans on moving at the end of July. Owner Laura Wilsonsays on Facebook that she won’t serve lunch in Fort Wayne but will continue to hold cooking classes and host special events.
Her Facebook postings have been filled with photos of “miles of Madeleines” and tarte Tatin of tomatoes, pine nuts and two cheeses.
The 1,875-square-foot restaurant at 165 S. Main St., Roanoke, is for sale through the Regan-Ferguson Group. The price is $299,999 firm with the three-way liquor license for sale at an additional cost.
Jophie, the soon-to-be 25-year-old designer fashion store, provides personal styling and had a 40%-off sale to get ready for its squeeze.
The clothier is happy with its situation.
“This actually reflects positive trends that are happening in the retail world, so we are confident that this change is a good thing!” it reports on its blog.
