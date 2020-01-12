FORT WAYNE — The Indiana Coaches Basketball Association ranks the Homestead Lady Spartans (15-1, 9-0 SAC) at No. 5 in the state in their class — and for good reason.
With a season record of 24-1 overall, Homestead pushes every opponent to the edge of exhaustion and the game against the Southside’s Lady Archers (10-6, 6-2 SAC) was no exception. Homestead came away with a 52-49 victory against their Summitt Athletic Conference opponent.
However, the Lady Archers were not about to let Homestead run away with the game. Although they could not take the lead through any quarter, the Archers stayed within an eight-point gap throughout the game.
“That was a fun game. It was really fun game to watch and coach.” interim head coach Kara Ankenbruck said. “I felt like in the first half we were lacking and we weren’t getting through their screens enough. Our focus for the second half was to make sure we moved the ball on offense and lock up on defense.
“They’re a very good team and well-coached. We knew this was going to be a battle tonight.”
The Archers outscored Homestead by two points in the third-quarter, but a series of missed shots and several turnovers by South Side in the last five minutes of the fourth proved to be critical failures after closing the gap to just one point several times.
