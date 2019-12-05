The History Center has announced winners of the 34th annual Festival of Gingerbread competition.
Winners are:
PreK — 2nd Grade Individual
1st – Libby Ellis
2nd – Christian Kline
3rd – McKinnley Elbrecht
PreK — 2nd Grade Group
1st – Rapunzel Christmas
2nd – St. Joseph Hessen Cassel 2nd Grade Group #1
3rd – TLC Preschool – Sarah’s Stars
3rd — 6th Grade Individual
1st – Emerson Kline
2nd – Frances Beck
3rd – Jillian Eddy
3rd — 6th Grade Group
1st – Ellie and Alivia Louden
2nd – American Heritage Girls-Vintage Camper-Explorers
3rd – Study ED
Teen Individual
1st – Mary Schroeder
2nd – Esther Kemerly
3rd – Grace Johnson
Teen Group
1st – The Murphys
2nd – American Heritage Girls-PiPa
Adult Individual
1st – Susan Jackson
2nd – Danielle Oliver
3rd – Angelika Bensch
Adult Group
1st – Larissa and Alane Johnson
2nd – Annette M. Ruppert GBS Foundation
3rd – McDonald/DeGaetano
Family
1st – Anderson/Meyer/Rekeweg
2nd – Waikel Family
3rd – The McMullen Family
Professional
1st — Cookie Friends
2nd – Jenny Schroeder
3rd – CK Products
Historical Adult
Cookie Friends
Historical Student
Emerson Kline
People’s Choice Awards and honorary awards will be announced at the end of the festival, which continues through Sunday, Dec. 15.
Now in its 34th year, the Festival of Gingerbread raises money to support History Center programs. The Festival has become a holiday tradition that boasts an attendance of more than 12,000, who come annually to see the fanciful gingerbread creations on display.
Festival admission is $6 adults, $4 seniors and youth, and free to children age 2 and under. History Center members also receive free admission. Admission also includes the opportunity to visit the entire museum.
Extended hours during the Festival of Gingerbread are Monday through Thursday 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 9 a.m.-8 p.m.; and Sunday, noon-5 p.m.
The History Center is located at 302 E. Berry St., Fort Wayne.
