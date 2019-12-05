The History Center has announced winners of the 34th annual Festival of Gingerbread competition.

Winners are:

PreK — 2nd Grade Individual

1st – Libby Ellis

2nd – Christian Kline

3rd – McKinnley Elbrecht

PreK — 2nd Grade Group

1st – Rapunzel Christmas

2nd – St. Joseph Hessen Cassel 2nd Grade Group #1

3rd – TLC Preschool – Sarah’s Stars

3rd — 6th Grade Individual

1st – Emerson Kline

2nd – Frances Beck

3rd – Jillian Eddy

3rd — 6th Grade Group

1st – Ellie and Alivia Louden

2nd – American Heritage Girls-Vintage Camper-Explorers

3rd – Study ED

Teen Individual

1st – Mary Schroeder

2nd – Esther Kemerly

3rd – Grace Johnson

Teen Group

1st – The Murphys

2nd – American Heritage Girls-PiPa

Adult Individual

1st – Susan Jackson

2nd – Danielle Oliver

3rd – Angelika Bensch

Adult Group

1st – Larissa and Alane Johnson

2nd – Annette M. Ruppert GBS Foundation

3rd – McDonald/DeGaetano

Family

1st – Anderson/Meyer/Rekeweg

2nd – Waikel Family

3rd – The McMullen Family

Professional

1st — Cookie Friends

2nd – Jenny Schroeder

3rd – CK Products

Historical Adult

Cookie Friends

Historical Student

Emerson Kline

People’s Choice Awards and honorary awards will be announced at the end of the festival, which continues through Sunday, Dec. 15.

Now in its 34th year, the Festival of Gingerbread raises money to support History Center programs. The Festival has become a holiday tradition that boasts an attendance of more than 12,000, who come annually to see the fanciful gingerbread creations on display.

Festival admission is $6 adults, $4 seniors and youth, and free to children age 2 and under. History Center members also receive free admission. Admission also includes the opportunity to visit the entire museum.

Extended hours during the Festival of Gingerbread are Monday through Thursday 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 9 a.m.-8 p.m.; and Sunday, noon-5 p.m.

The History Center is located at 302 E. Berry St., Fort Wayne.

