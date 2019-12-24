The Fort Wayne Children’s Choir contributed to the holiday celebration around Fort Wayne in many ways, including a Night of Lights kickoff with Cocoa & Carols.
The Concert Choir, Youth Chorale and Chamber Singers performed in the rotunda of the Allen County Courthouse. The concert was free to the public.
Santa hats were provided for the young singers.
Jonathan Busarow is executive artistic director of the Fort Wayne Children’s Choir.
This holiday season, Children’s Choir ensembles also performed at the Santa Parade in downtown Columbia City, at the Festival of Trees Holiday Sing-a-long at the Embassy Theatre, for “The Nutcracker” at Arts United Center, for Christmas at the Courthouse at the Whitley County Courthouse, for Holiday Pops at the Embassy Theatre and other locations, and for Fort Wayne Youtheatre at First Presbyterian Church.
In addition to these public performances, the FWCC performed at various assisted living facilities throughout northeast Indiana in December. “This annual tradition gives our singers an opportunity to bring joy to the senior community during the holiday season, while also serving as valuable performance experience,” the organization said in a statement.
“The Fort Wayne Children’s Choir has a rich tradition of collaborating in the community,” Busarow said. “This year, the FWCC is enjoying over 25 performances during the holidays and singing for assisted living residents is an important part of our outreach.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.