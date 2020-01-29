Two more positions might be added to the Homestead High School roster.
At the Southwest Allen County Board of School Trustees meeting Jan. 21, the board had a discussion about adding another guidance counselor and assistant principal to the payroll. At this time, the discussion was just that, and a decision will be made at the next school board meeting Feb. 4.
Director of Human Resources LuAnn Erickson spoke in favor of adding the positions. She attributed the need to growth in enrollment.
Homestead High School Principal Park Ginder was also in attendance and elaborated on why these positions are needed. He also sent two memos to the board that were added to the board packet to be considered.
“The guidance counselor piece is really easy, we just have too many kids per person, and it’s gotten to the point where we are not servicing students the way we feel we should,” Ginder said.
School board member Meagan Milne added a comment in favor of these additions.
“There’s more work for each counselor, and on top of it, Pathways was added to their plate,” Milne said.
This counselor would be best served for the 10-12th grade students because of the Pathway program, according to Ginder. He said it would be easy to see how the graduation rate would decline if these resources were not available for the students.
“The people who are committed that we have in place right now are very particular,” Ginder said. “We start going over this June’s graduates in September. This doesn’t mean that we weren’t looking at them and talking about them as sophomores and juniors, but we really hone in on them in September to see what we have to do to get them over the line.”
There are eight counselors in the high school right now, but there hasn’t been a new counselor in the high school in at least seven years, according to Ginder.
As for the assistant principals, there are five and a dean available right now at the school. But Ginder explained why this isn’t enough.
“It’s really four, a dean, and we use Lindsay Lackland since she has her administrative license,” Ginder said. “She’s essentially an assistant principal. Her role, along with Susan Summers, is so key to what we do with the dual-credit program and the senior experience. She is involved in every single one of our administration conversations. She’s no longer off in another space, she’s really part of the administration team with foot fully in both areas.”
The board will take into consideration all points and make a decision at the next meeting.
The board members also:
• Approved the bid from Applied Technologies Group in the amount of $530,902 for five years of service for the districtwide phone system replacement.
• Heard a report on elementary counseling from the guidance counselors at the schools.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.