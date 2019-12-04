Some 30 monuments exist around the U.S. to Johnny Appleseed, born John Chapman. Like “Washington slept here,” separating truth from myth can be daunting
Scott Mertz, who has portrayed Johnny Appleseed at Fort Wayne’s Johnny Appleseed Festival and who has done research on the pioneer, presented “Johnny Appleseed, the man, the myth, the legend!” to the Allen County Indiana Master Naturalist Alumni at Metea Park on Nov. 21.
Fort Wayne has a memorial marker to Chapman high on a hill in Archer Park near the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum and Johnny Appleseed Campground. On either side, bushes forming a J and C were planted, Mertz said. Chapman, however, is actually buried at a the bottom of a hill. At the time of his death, reported in newspapers in March 1845, he had 15,000 trees on his Milan Township property.
Chapman was born in Massachusetts right before the American Revolutionary War started. His mother died in childbirth, leaving him and his sister; their father remarried and had 11 more children, Mertz said.
Many know that Johnny Appleseed planted apple trees across the Midwest, but Mertz provided historical context.
Chapman struck out as a young man into Pennsylvania. As settlers headed for what was then the western frontier, Ohio became flooded with starving people who weren’t equipped to make it through the winter, Mertz said. Settlers were required to have 50 apple trees planted on their property before they received their deeds. Chapman would send seedlings with the settlers, but building shelters, not planting trees, was often their priority. He later went in advance of the settlers, planting trees on their properties and selling seedlings.
He carried apple seeds in a pouch and wore a nurseryman’s cap, but definitely not a handled metal pot on his head, Mertz said. Mertz uses similar items during presentations. The Fort Wayne Sentinel reported in 1822 that he came to town.
Chapman would travel both among the settlers and the Native Americans, letting one side know if the other planned to attack.
Those who knew him reported seeing him wearing a soldier’s coat and woman’s dress one winter. He was known to wear cast-off clothes and live in a hollow log. He would visit the settlers, who were isolated in their homes on the frontier. He’d bring them news and share his Swedenborg religion. He’d sell trees, then go back to Pennsylvania to buy more Bibles and religious tracts. “He was kind of like the first bookmobile,” said Mertz, who’s worked for the Allen County Public Library for about 30 years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.