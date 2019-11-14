New Haven residents are used to the constant roar that can be heard throughout the city starting in late October and running into the first week of December. It’s the sound of the leaf vacuum trucks and trailers sucking up piles of leaves along the curb in front of 6,000 homes. The service, which started with a tractor, shovels and brooms in the early 1900s, introduced its first leaf vacuum in 1990.
With four, two-man leaf vacuum crews on the job today, the Public Works Department averages between 200 and 275 loads of leaves each year equaling 600 to 700 tons collected. The trucks can be seen with their trailers fully loaded heading to the registered compost site at 2201 Summit St. where the leaves are dumped in a long row and piled high by a front-end loader. Superintendent of Utilities Dave Jones says “last year’s leaves are fully composted and available to residents and farmers, free of charge, for gardens, flower beds and fields.
“Our trucks go through the neighborhoods at least four times starting in late October through the end of November. All we ask is that residents rake their leaves to the curb but not onto the street in a long row clear of parked cars, mailboxes, trees, signs, utility poles guy wires so that the vacuum hose can get to them.
“I get calls from people who put out their leaves and say that our crew missed them or failed to come by. What usually happens is that the unit came before their leaves were raked to the curb, there was a car parked in front of the pile or they were so close to some object that we couldn’t get to them.
“Our goal is to complete the leaf collection by Thanksgiving, but sometimes Mother Nature has a way of altering our schedule. That’s why we sometimes end up getting the last of the leaves in early December. After that, we’ll be cleaning and maintaining the equipment and getting ready to plow snow.”
As Jones says, “collecting leaves and plowing snow are high-profile activities. Most people don’t realize that the same guys who do those jobs also fix pot holes in the streets, mow grass on public property, drain fire hydrants, plant trees, and erect signs, clean sewers and more.”
“The 18 members of the department are a talented and dedicated lot,” he added. “We pride ourselves in being responsive to citizens’ requests and try to look into any problem within a 24-hour period. We’ll work with the homeowner to diagnose the situation and figure out how to fix it. Technology has really helped us be more responsive. We focus on getting the job done in a timely and professional manner.”
Jones points out that his department, which mostly works behind the scenes, is helping improve the quality of life for residents of New Haven.
