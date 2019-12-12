Guess who showed up when Leo-Cedarville put out the welcome mat for Coming Home for Christmas.
Santa joined families at the Leo-Cedarville Park Pavilion for the Dec. 5 festivities. Children and those who are children at heart gathered in front of the fireplace for photos with Santa.
Local photographer Holly Heath snapped photos and posted them on her Facebook page, Holly Heath Photography. Everyone is welcome to find their favorite photos and copy them for their personal use. Heath said the town supplies the photos at no charge.
This year’s celebration offered specially created Christmas wreaths, which were sold at a silent auction.
Outside was a vintage camper, Santa’s vehicle of choice for the occasion.
The Leo-Cedarville Foundation organized the event in cooperation with the Town Council and the Parks Department. It was an opportunity to support local businesses, a spokeswoman said.
