Southwest Allen County School Board

A decision has been made.
The Southwest Allen County Schools Board of Trustees reached out to the community for input on the 2021-2022 school year calendar, and the board got an answer.
Overwhelmingly, the community requested the third option. This includes a start date of Aug. 11, 2021, a one-day fall break and a two-week winter break.
SACS Superintendent Philip Downs gave his recommendation also at the meeting.
“The school corporation would like to recommend adopting Option 3,” Downs said.
One reasonthis option was the favorite to many people, according to the feedback that the school received, is because the students will have three weekends off for winter break. This will allow students and families to be able to make more holiday plans.
Only three school board members were in attendance, Jennifer Couch, Tom Rhoades and Brad Mills. Meagan Milne and Mark Gilpin were not in attendance.
Before the voting commenced, Couch wanted to make sure that the board knew that Milne said her preference for the calendar was Option 3 as well, and if she were in attendance, that is the one she would vote for.
Mills was the only one to vote against the recommended schedule.
“I’m going to vote nay,” Mills said. “I do not have a big problem with this, but I want to be consistent with my vote from last year.”
He said he knows that parents through the school website have expressed that they prefer Option 3, but he said he’s heard from teachers, and, according to Mills, more teachers than not wanted to have the full week fall break. He also mentioned that it seemed like the students wanted the weeklong fall break as well.
“I’m pretty certain that I’m going to be overvoted, I have no problem with that,” Mills said. “I expect that to happen, but I am going to vote nay. No hard feelings in any way.”
Since the school district hasn’t experienced a full week fall break, he said he feels that they don’t have enough data to draw from to decide that it would not be a good idea. He would be interested in trying it out to see how it goes.
Rhoades had some opinions about the vote as well.
“As a parent whose kids were involved in basketball and baseball and not having a winter break or spring break, a fall break would have been valued by our family,” Rhoades said. “But we don’t have any real data right now, and the superintendent’s recommendation would give us one year of a fall break and one year not. Really, the parents and teachers would have a really good data to say we’ve experienced one of each, so which do we like better moving forward. I’m comfortable moving forward with both.”
The board voted 2-1 in favor of Option 3 for the 2021-2022 school year.
The board also:
• Approved the authorization to issue $9.6 million in G.O. Bonds toward the new Homestead High School.
• Heard a safety report from the school resource officers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.