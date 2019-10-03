Sept. 21
Leo-Cedarville
3 extra patrols
07:20 Audible alarm, 14500 block of Amstutz Road
Woodburn
09:17 Pick up found items, 21900 block of Hickory Street
Sept. 22
Leo-Cedarville
3 extra patrols
03:30 Vandalism, SR 1 at Hosler Road
10:09 Burglary, attempted, 14500 block of Amstutz Road
13:03 911 hang up, 9900 block of Lake Shore Drive
Woodburn
1 extra patrol
09:02 Dog investigation, 23200 block of Roemer Drive
18:19 Dog investigation, 23200 block of Roemer Drive
Sept. 23
Leo-Cedarville
1 extra patrol
07:56 Follow up, 14600 block of Amstutz Road
09:47 Serving protective order, 10700 block of Walnut Street
11:10 Theft, 10000 block of River View Drive
11:52 Domestic, 14700 block of Schwartz Road
17:26 Animal investigation, 14700 block of Sunnyside Lane
19:09 Theft, 10200 Riverdale Drive
Woodburn
No reports
Sept. 24
Leo-Cedarville
5 extra patrols
01:20 Suicide threats, 15000 block of Leo Creek Boulevard
19:46 Meet, 8400 block of Old Union Chapel Road
Woodburn
10:19 Contact, 4300 block of Carl Street
Sept. 25
Leo-Cedarville
3 extra patrols
09:18 Audible alarm, 13800 block of Amstutz Road
13:51 Serving warrant, 12700 block of Ewing Street
Woodburn
No reports
Sept. 26
Leo-Cedarville
2 extra patrols
07:27 Traffic stop, 14500 block of SR 1
09:19 Suspicious person, 13800 block of Amstutz Road
11:42 Domestic, Hosler Road at SR 1
18:28 Civil investigation, 10700 block of Walnut Street
Woodburn
2 extra patrols
20:56 Domestic, 22300 block of Hickory Street
Sept. 27
Leo-Cedarville
2 extra patrols
08:44 Suspicious, 14800 block of Wayne Street
09:31 Property damage crash, SR at Hosler Road
14:06 Meet, 13800 block of Amstutz Road
Woodburn
21:13 Suspicious at Core and Rupp streets
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.