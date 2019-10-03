Sept. 21

Leo-Cedarville

3 extra patrols

07:20 Audible alarm, 14500 block of Amstutz Road

Woodburn

09:17 Pick up found items, 21900 block of Hickory Street

Sept. 22

Leo-Cedarville

3 extra patrols

03:30 Vandalism, SR 1 at Hosler Road

10:09 Burglary, attempted, 14500 block of Amstutz Road

13:03 911 hang up, 9900 block of Lake Shore Drive

Woodburn

1 extra patrol

09:02 Dog investigation, 23200 block of Roemer Drive

18:19 Dog investigation, 23200 block of Roemer Drive

Sept. 23

Leo-Cedarville

1 extra patrol

07:56 Follow up, 14600 block of Amstutz Road

09:47 Serving protective order, 10700 block of Walnut Street

11:10 Theft, 10000 block of River View Drive

11:52 Domestic, 14700 block of Schwartz Road

17:26 Animal investigation, 14700 block of Sunnyside Lane

19:09 Theft, 10200 Riverdale Drive

Woodburn

No reports

Sept. 24

Leo-Cedarville

5 extra patrols

01:20 Suicide threats, 15000 block of Leo Creek Boulevard

19:46 Meet, 8400 block of Old Union Chapel Road

Woodburn

10:19 Contact, 4300 block of Carl Street

Sept. 25

Leo-Cedarville

3 extra patrols

09:18 Audible alarm, 13800 block of Amstutz Road

13:51 Serving warrant, 12700 block of Ewing Street

Woodburn

No reports

Sept. 26

Leo-Cedarville

2 extra patrols

07:27 Traffic stop, 14500 block of SR 1

09:19 Suspicious person, 13800 block of Amstutz Road

11:42 Domestic, Hosler Road at SR 1

18:28 Civil investigation, 10700 block of Walnut Street

Woodburn

2 extra patrols

20:56 Domestic, 22300 block of Hickory Street

Sept. 27

Leo-Cedarville

2 extra patrols

08:44 Suspicious, 14800 block of Wayne Street

09:31 Property damage crash, SR at Hosler Road

14:06 Meet, 13800 block of Amstutz Road

Woodburn

21:13 Suspicious at Core and Rupp streets

