If you hear a whirring sound in the sky and look up to see a bright green helicopter, it’s probably Parkview Hospital’s air ambulance, Samaritan.
This month the hospital celebrates the 30th year of Samaritan, which flies to scenes where people are gravely injured or ill and time is of the essence to get them to a hospital equipped to care for them.
Samaritan also picks up patients from smaller hospitals that are not equipped to handle the patient and takes them to Parkview Regional Medical Center or other hospitals such as Riley Hospital for Children in Indianapolis, Cleveland Clinic or hospitals in Chicago.
In 2009, Parkview established a second helicopter, Samaritan 2, which is stationed at Rochester.
Three crew members go up each time Samaritan is dispatched: a pilot, flight nurse and paramedic.
Lynn Chupp has been a nurse for almost 30 years, and a flight nurse for 11 years. “It’s been a lifelong dream to fly,” she said.
As a kid she was inspired by the TV show “M*A*S*H,” particularly by a certain blond nurse on the show whom she didn’t want named for fear of merciless teasing.
The unpredictability of the job is appealing to Chupp. “For me the best part is not knowing what you’re getting into,” she said.
The only consistent thing for her is going to the bathroom before taking off, because it’s hard to predict how long a flight will take.
She uses the travel time to plan what she has to do when they arrive at a scene. No two trips are alike.
“They all touch you (in the heart),” she said. Afterward, she finds herself asking, “Did I do the right thing?”
One flight that looms large in her memory involved an 8-year-old child who set himself on fire when he threw gasoline on a bonfire. He ran through the house seeking help and caught his mother on fire. He was burned over 100% of his body. In the helicopter, they administered pain medication and fluids. He was close to death, Chupp said, but he’s alive today.
Nate Beeson is a flight paramedic and the newest full-time member of the Samaritan 1 crew. “It’s the one thing I’ve always wanted to do,” he said. He was inspired when Samaritan flew to his elementary school for a show-and-tell.
He went to Ivy Tech, got an associate degree, and began his paramedic career in Kosciusko County, where he spent six years before becoming a paramedic on Samaritan. He learned quickly how different a helicopter was from an ambulance.
The space is much more confined; it’s noisy, so you can’t hear anything, and it’s much more challenging, he said.
It’s scary for the patient, as well. “We’re here for them on probably the worst day of their life,” he said. If the patient is scared to fly, they try to calm them with a soft voice. The reward, he said, is “being there to help people when they need them the most.”
Clark Wendt has been a Samaritan pilot for seven years. He started flying in 1993 as an airplane pilot, “kind of doing it as a hobby,” he said. He learned to fly helicopters, and was a corporate aviator before ending up in EMS flying.
And his focus is strictly flying. “I don’t work on anybody,” he said. “It’s not my thing.”
“It’s a lot more rewarding than just flying someone to a business meeting,” he said.
It’s more challenging, too. When flying to a scene, he might have to land on a highway that the fire department has blocked off as a landing area. He has to look for trees and power lines. It’s an “uncontrolled environment,” he said.
Weather has an impact, too, especially freezing rain or freezing ice. It’s a group decision as to whether or not they fly: the pilot, nurse and paramedic decide together. Or as Wendt says, “It’s three to go and one to say no,” meaning if one of the three doesn’t feel it’s safe to fly, they don’t.
Pamela White of Kendallville has experienced riding in Samaritan as a patient. About eight years ago she was seriously injured in a motorcycle accident in Avilla. Samaritan was dispatched, and she was airlifted to Parkview Randallia. She remembers bits and pieces of the flight. They cut off her clothes, making it easier to see what her injuries were and how to treat them.
Anticipating that she would need surgery, they also pumped her stomach while she was on the helicopter. “They were very efficient and really nice,” she said of the crew.
Once she got to the hospital she was examined and it was determined she had a skull fracture (her most serious injury), two hematomas at the front of her brain, a broken shoulder, and all but one of her ribs were broken.
She was in intensive care for about a week.
White appreciates the speed and efficiency with which Samaritan got her to the hospital. “I think they saved my life,” she said. I think they did an excellent job.”
