The Fort Wayne Public Art Commission is inviting all residents to the reveal of the completed public art master plan, called Art for All.
Mark your calendar for 5:30 p.m. Jan. 29 at the Arts United Center in the Ian Rolland Gallery, 303 E. Main St. The presentation begins at 6 p.m. Cupcakes will be served, and live music will be featured.
After the presentation, residents can visit nine interactive stations detailing the nine projects proposed in the master plan. The proposed projects offer ideas for the types of public art and where to locate them, such as neighborhoods, on major corridors or downtown.
The City of Fort Wayne Public Art Commission and Arts United are hosting this event to wrap up the year-long planning process for the Fort Wayne public art master plan.
“Public art is critical in helping a community distinguish itself,” said Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry in a news release. “I am excited to help present the city’s first-ever public art master plan to the community and accelerate our efforts to ensure Fort Wayne is a memorable place to live, work and play.”
Henry and City Council created the Public Art Program and Public Art Commission in March 2018. The Public Art Program’s mission is to promote and integrate public art throughout the city, while the Art Commission reviews and selects art to be displayed in public spaces.
The goal is to enhance the visual environment and strengthen the positive reputation, brand and stature of Fort Wayne and its neighborhoods. For more information, visit www.FortWaynePublicArt.com.
