Although the calendar recorded it as a winter weekend, visitors found a three-day glimpse of warmer months to come.
The Fort Wayne All American Outdoors Expo united vendors and outdoor enthusiasts inside the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum from Jan. 10-12.
Dave Marquart, who has owned the show for 12 years, said it has existed in some form for 66 years.
Children played in the sand, tried their hand at archery, and gathered around pools for a bit of fishing.
Soarin' Hawk Raptor Rehab introduced visitors to birds that have been rescued by the Huntertown-based organization.
Recreation businesses exhibited the latest in bicycles, canoes and recreational vehicles.
The summer theme continues with other Coliseum events in the weeks ahead: Fort Wayne RV and Camping Show, Jan. 30-Feb. 2; Fort Wayne Boat Show, Feb. 13-16; and Fort Wayne Home & Garden Show, Feb. 27-March 1. Visit memorialcoliseum.com for details.
