25. July
Adult coloring and craft time: Roanoke Public Library, 314 N. Main St., Roanoke. 7 p.m. Supplies will be available for coloring but feel free to bring craft or coloring supplies to share.
26. July
Concert series: Dan Heath will perform as part of Riverside Gardens Park’s summer concert series. The park is located at 1401 Schwartz Road, Leo. The concert will begin at 7:30 p.m. Concerts are weather permitting. Lawn chairs and blankets are welcome.
27. July
Farmers market: Main Street, downtown Roanoke, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Volunteers from the community help to line the streets with Amish-made carts topped with gaily colored striped awnings. Local vendors arrive with farm-fresh produce, plants, crafts and baked goods for sale.
29. July
Science in the Summer: 1:30-3:30 p.m., at the Hessen Cassel Branch Library, 3030 E. Paulding Road, Fort Wayne. Science Central offers this free program developed by the Franklin Institute and funded by GlaxoSmithKline to teach children in kindergarten to Grade 5 about science. This year’s topic is “The Science of Me.”
31. July
Science in the Summer: 1:30-3:30 p.m., at the Hessen Cassel Branch Library, 3030 E. Paulding Road, Fort Wayne. Science Central offers this free program developed by the Franklin Institute and funded by GlaxoSmithKline to teach children in kindergarten to Grade 5 about science. This year’s topic is “The Science of Me.”
1. Aug.
Science in the Summer: 1:30-3:30 p.m., at the Tecumseh Branch Library, 1411 E. State Blvd., Fort Wayne. Science Central offers this free program developed by the Franklin Institute and funded by GlaxoSmithKline to teach children in kindergarten to Grade 5 about science. This year’s topic is “The Science of Me.”
2. Aug.
Friday Night Street Fair: Downtown Roanoke, 6-9 p.m. A summertime family evening filled with live music, food, fun and activities. The theme tonight is “Taste of Roanoke!” featuring food from local restaurants and churches.
Science in the Summer: 1:30-3:30 p.m., at the Tecumseh Branch Library, 1411 E. State Blvd., Fort Wayne. Science Central offers this free program developed by the Franklin Institute and funded by GlaxoSmithKline to teach children in kindergarten to Grade 5 about science. This year’s topic is “The Science of Me.”
Fish and pork tenderloin fry: Southwest Conservation Club, 5703 Bluffton Road, Fort Wayne, 5-7 p.m. Adults $9, ages 6012 $5, ages 5 and younger free.
Garage sale: Queen of Angels Catholic Church, 1500 W. State Blvd., Fort Wayne. 8 a.m-5 p.m.
3. Aug.
Miami Indian Heritage Days: Chief Richardville House, 5705 Bluffton Road, Fort Wayne, 1-4 p.m. Adults $7, ages 65+ and 3-17 $5, members and children 2 and younger free. A guided tour of the house is included. Today’s program is Miami ribbon work, with Diane Hunter.
Farmers market: Main Street, downtown Roanoke, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Volunteers from the community help to line the streets with Amish-made carts topped with gaily colored striped awnings. Local vendors arrive with farm-fresh produce, plants, crafts and baked goods for sale.
Garage sale: Queen of Angels Catholic Church, 1500 W. State Blvd., Fort Wayne. 8-10 a.m.
4. Aug
Senior Saints in concert: New Horizons Fellowship, 1330 Werling Road, New Haven. 4 p.m. The choir’s 84 members, ages 62 to 94, represent 33 churches. The theme this season is “Senior Saints Celebrate American Holidays.” The choir is sponsored by Grabill Missionary Church.
5: Aug.
Mensa test: First Presbyterian Church, 300 W Wayne St, Fort Wayne. Registration begins at 6:30 p.m., testing begins at 7 p.m. Park on the Berry Street (north) side of the church, enter though main door off parking lot. Room 304; take elevator or stairs to third floor. $39.99 and photo ID required. Must be 14 or older. For more information, contact Dan Klopfenstein, danswissmr@aol.com or 710-0030.
6. Aug.
Appleseed Quilters Guild: Classic Café Event Center, 4832 Hillegas Road, Fort Wayne. Social time starts at 6:30 p.m., meeting starts at 7 p.m. Due to the special program, “Sew Kind of Wonderful,” there will be a $10 fee for guests.
9. Aug.
Big Caddy Daddy in concert: 9 p.m.-midnight, at the Huntertown Heritage Days beer tent, in the parking lot of The Kitchen Table, 15315 Lima Road, Huntertown. $5 cover charge. The beer tent is 21+ only. The beer tent itself is open 7 p.m.-1 a.m.
2nd Friday Fish Fry: Park Edelweiss, 3355 Elmhurst Drive, Fort Wayne, 4:30-7 p.m. $9 for adults, $5 for ages 12 and younger.
Showdeo: Camp Red Cedar, 3900 Hursh Road, Fort Wayne, will host its annual Showdeo: Family Fun Night event for families and friends to visit by the campfire. Admission is free to the public with various fundraising activities for the camp. Activities include horse-drawn wagon rides, pony rides, a bounce house, campfire and s’mores, arts and crafts, field games, horseback riding demos, a silent auction, live DJ and more. If you have any questions, call (260) 637-3608.
10. Aug.
Reach Out Concert: 5 p.m., Whitley County Courthouse lawn, 101 W. Van Buren St., Columbia City. Love One Another concert in association with National Day of Prayer. Music by Daniel Smith.
Zero in concert: 9 p.m.-midnight, at the Huntertown Heritage Days beer tent, in the parking lot of The Kitchen Table, 15315 Lima Road, Huntertown. $5 cover charge. The beer tent is 21+ only. The beer tent itself is open 7 p.m.-1 a.m.
Free airplane ride: Kids can take a free airplane ride with Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) members. Come to Smith Field Airport, 426 W. Ludwig Road, Fort Wayne, between 9 a.m. and noon. Parent/guardian must be present to complete registration form. The goal is to spark an interest in aviation in the kids who attend. Visit EAA2.org for more information.
Neighborhood barbeque: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Shepherd of the City, 1301 S. Anthony Blvd., Fort Wayne. Serving ribs and chicken to enjoy on the church grounds or for carry-out. Proceeds benefit outreach programs. Call the church at 260-422-3790 for more information or to place advance orders.
Farmers market: Main Street, downtown Roanoke, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Volunteers from the community help to line the streets with Amish-made carts topped with gaily colored striped awnings. Local vendors arrive with farm-fresh produce, plants, crafts and baked goods for sale.
16. Aug.
Fish fry: 5:30-7:30 p.m., Mizpah Shrine Center, 1015 Memorial Way, Fort Wayne. Adults $10, ages 10 and younger $5.
Fish and pork tenderloin fry: Southwest Conservation Club, 5703 Bluffton Road, Fort Wayne, 5-7 p.m. Adults $9, ages 6012 $5, ages 5 and younger free.
Salute to 1960s: Cottage Event Center, 9534 U.S. 24, Roanoke. 7:30 p.m. This concert by the Bobby Swag Band will raise money for the Roanoke Public Library. Tickets are $12 and may be purchased by calling 483-3508, or at the Roanoke Public Library, at John’s Meat Market in Roanoke or at cottageeventcenter.com.
17. Aug.
Woodworking artisans fair: 9 a.m.-4 p.m., The OakTree store grounds, 14215 Lima Road, Fort Wayne. Regional woodworking and metalworking artists will offer their art for sale. See woodworking demonstrations, factory representatives and live chain saw carving. Lucille’s BBQ food truck will be on sight from 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
Farmers market: Main Street, downtown Roanoke, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Volunteers from the community help to line the streets with Amish-made carts topped with gaily colored striped awnings. Local vendors arrive with farm-fresh produce, plants, crafts and baked goods for sale.
18. Aug.
Senior Saints in concert: Woodburn Missionary Church, 5108 Bull Rapids Road, Woodburn. 6 p.m. The choir’s 84 members, ages 62 to 94, represent 33 churches. The theme this season is “Senior Saints Celebrate American Holidays.” The choir is sponsored by Grabill Missionary Church.
24. Aug.
Free airplane ride: Kids can take a free airplane ride with Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) members. Come to Smith Field Airport, 426 W. Ludwig Road, Fort Wayne, between 9 a.m. and noon. Parent/guardian must be present to complete registration form. The goal is to spark an interest in aviation in the kids who attend. Visit EAA2.org for more information.Farmers market: Main Street, downtown Roanoke, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Volunteers from the community help to line the streets with Amish-made carts topped with gaily colored striped awnings. Local vendors arrive with farm-fresh produce, plants, crafts and baked goods for sale.
25. Aug.
Mizpah Shrine Fly-In Breakfast: 7 a.m.-1 p.m., Fort Wayne International Airport Aviation Hangar 2019, 11021 W. Perimeter Road, Fort Wayne. Minimum donation of $6.50 per person; children 5 and younger free. Net proceeds donated to Shriners Hospitals for Children. Tax-deductible.
30. Aug.
Senior Saints in concert: Timbercrest Senior Living Community, 2201 E. North St., North Manchester. 1:30 p.m. The choir’s 84 members, ages 62 to 94, represent 33 churches. The theme this season is “Senior Saints Celebrate American Holidays.” The choir is sponsored by Grabill Missionary Church.
31. Aug.
Farmers market: Main Street, downtown Roanoke, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Volunteers from the community help to line the streets with Amish-made carts topped with gaily colored striped awnings. Local vendors arrive with farm-fresh produce, plants, crafts and baked goods for sale.
5. Sept.
Leo garage sales: Leo-Cedarville city-wide garage sales will be Sept. 5, 6 and 7.
6. Sept.
Fish and pork tenderloin fry: Southwest Conservation Club, 5703 Bluffton Road, Fort Wayne, 5-7 p.m. Adults $9, ages 6-12 $5, ages 5 and younger free.
7. Sept.
Miami Indian Heritage Days: Chief Richardville House, 5705 Bluffton Road, Fort Wayne, 1-4 p.m. Adults $7, ages 65+ and 3-17 $5, members and children 2 and younger free. A guided tour of the house is included. Today, Dani Tippman will discuss “Miami Harvest,” edible and usable plants and materials.
Farmers market: Main Street, downtown Roanoke, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Volunteers from the community help to line the streets with Amish-made carts topped with gaily colored striped awnings. Local vendors arrive with farm-fresh produce, plants, crafts and baked goods for sale.
Leo garage sales: Leo-Cedarville city-wide garage sales will be Sept. 5, 6 and 7.
12. Sept.
Disorderly Bear Den: 6:30 p.m., Community Center, 233 W. Main St., Fort Wayne. Visitors are welcome at the club’s regular meeting. The group collects teddy bears and buys new teddy bears for children in trauma situations and lonely adults. Send questions through The Disorderly Bear Den page on Facebook.
Senior Saints in concert: Huber Opera House, 157 E. High St., Hicksville, Ohio. 7 p.m. The choir’s 84 members, ages 62 to 94, represent 33 churches. The theme this season is “Senior Saints Celebrate American Holidays.” The choir is sponsored by Grabill Missionary Church.
13. Sept.
Senior Saints in concert: New Haven United Methodist Church, 630 Lincoln Highway East, New Haven. 1 p.m. The choir’s 84 members, ages 62 to 94, represent 33 churches. The theme this season is “Senior Saints Celebrate American Holidays.” The choir is sponsored by Grabill Missionary Church.
14. Sept.
11th annual Safety Fair: 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Jefferson Pointe. Free safety demonstrations, giveaways, activities for children.
Free airplane ride: Kids can take a free airplane ride with Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) members. Come to Smith Field Airport, 426 W. Ludwig Road, Fort Wayne, between 9 a.m. and noon. Parent/guardian must be present to complete registration form. The goal is to spark an interest in aviation in the kids who attend. Visit EAA2.org for more information.
20. Sept.
Fish and pork tenderloin fry: Southwest Conservation Club, 5703 Bluffton Road, Fort Wayne, 5-7 p.m. Adults $9, ages 6-12 $5, ages 5 and younger free.
21. Sept.
CHS 40th reunion: Carroll High School’s class of 1979 will celebrate its 40-year reunion at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, at The Lucky Moose (“Luckys”), 622 E. Dupont Road, Fort Wayne. Classmates, their guest and teachers are invited. Additional details to follow.
22. Sept.
Senior Saints in concert: Leo United Methodist Church, 13527 Leo Road, Leo-Cedarville. 4:30 p.m. The choir’s 84 members, ages 62 to 94, represent 33 churches. The theme this season is “Senior Saints Celebrate American Holidays.” The choir is sponsored by Grabill Missionary Church.
26. Sept.
Senior Saints in concert: Mount Calvary Lutheran McSeniors Program, 1819 Reservation Drive, Fort Wayne. 7 p.m. The choir’s 84 members, ages 62 to 94, represent 33 churches. The theme this season is “Senior Saints Celebrate American Holidays.” The choir is sponsored by Grabill Missionary Church.
27. Sept.
Fish fry: 5:30-7:30 p.m., Mizpah Shrine Center, 1015 Memorial Way, Fort Wayne. Adults $10, ages 10 and younger $5.
28. Sept.
Art at the Riverside: The annual Art at the Riverside event will return to Riverside Gardens in Leo-Cedarville, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. The event is a juried art show sponsored by the Leo-Cedarville Foundation to showcase area artists and to provide scholarships to local students pursuing careers in the arts. There will also be food trucks, live entertainment and children’s art and activities.
5. Oct.
Miami Indian Heritage Days: Chief Richardville House, 5705 Bluffton Road, Fort Wayne, 1-4 p.m. Adults $7, ages 65+ and 3-17 $5, members and children 2 and younger free. A guided tour of the house is included. Today, the Miami Indian Alliance of Miami Indians will present wiikiammi cattail matting at the longhouse.
17. Oct.
Senior Saints in concert: First Assembly of God, 1400 W. Washington Center Road, Fort Wayne. 12:20 p.m. Enter through Door 5. The choir’s 84 members, ages 62 to 94, represent 33 churches. The theme this season is “Senior Saints Celebrate American Holidays.” The choir is sponsored by Grabill Missionary Church.
18. Oct.
Fish fry: 5:30-7:30 p.m., Mizpah Shrine Center, 1015 Memorial Way, Fort Wayne. Adults $10, ages 10 and younger $5.
20. Oct.
Senior Saints in concert: Grabill Missionary Church, 13637 State St., Grabill. 6 p.m. The choir’s 84 members, ages 62 to 94, represent 33 churches. The theme this season is “Senior Saints Celebrate American Holidays.” The choir is sponsored by Grabill Missionary Church.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.