Visitors experienced that new office smell on July 11 as Indiana University Health Fort Wayne hosted an open house for its newly built primary care office on Auburn Park Drive in Fort Wayne.
This is the second of three locations in Fort Wayne to be completed, with the first opening on Engle Road last year and a third one that is in its early stages of construction on Stellhorn and Lehmeyer roads, expected to open next year. The public’s response to IU Health’s arrival thus far has been enthusiastic, IU Health Fort Wayne president Brian Bauer said, which justified plans to add up to potentially two or more facilities bearing the IU Health name.
Bauer advised that IU Health has its eye on at least one or two more facilities in Fort Wayne, but declined to give any details about locations or the types of practices they will include.
This is all part of IU Health’s push to make its presence known in a city that already has two other thriving health systems to choose from.
“We want to make Fort Wayne a little better,” Bauer said. “We’re building a foundation in Fort Wayne and that begins with doctors and support staff providing access to patients. We’re providing that next level of care.”
The Auburn Park Drive location will, like its Engle Road counterpart, provide primary-care services. Two physicians, Dr. Syed Murtaza Hasan and Dr. Christine Herman, will start out the practice, but Bauer noted that IU Health will have six physicians operating out of this location by the end of the year. He explained that IU Health felt it was best to stagger start dates to allow each physician to build up his or her patient base before adding another doctor.
While the main goal that IU Health had when it entered the Fort Wayne market was to increase access to primary care, Bauer identified gastroenterology as a “pretty significant need” as well, based on community feedback. He stated that it is beginning the search for specialists in that field, but declined to give any details about if, when and where such a practice like this would be.
