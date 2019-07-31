INDIANAPOLIS — Several local brewers took home ribbons from the 21st Indiana Brewers’ Cup Competition held July 13 at the Indiana State Fair in Indianapolis.
Here’s cheers to them:
Professional division:
• American Ale with 25 entries: First place, Mad Anthony Brewing Company of Fort Wayne in the American Pale Ale subcategory for its Six 2 Midnight
• European Amber Lager with 13 entries: Second place, Mad Anthony Brewing Company of Fort Wayne in the Vienna Lager subcategory for its Auburn Lager
• English Pale Ale with 14 entries: Second place, Junk Ditch Brewing Company of Fort Wayne in the Strong Bitter subcategory for its Batch
• English Pale Ale: Third place, Auburn Brewing Company of Auburn in the Strong Bitter subcategory for its 5 Speed
• Amber Hybrid Beer with 8 entries: First place for Hop River Brewing Company of Fort Wayne in the Altbier subcategory for its Alt
• Scottish and Irish Ale with 18 entries: Third place, Summit City Brewerks of Fort Wayne in the Wee Heavy subcategory for its Wee So Heavy
• Other American Ale with 25 entries: Third place, Summit City Brewerks of Fort Wayne in the Blonde Ale subcategory with its Old Crown Ale
• Porter with 17 entries: Third place, Hop River Brewing Company of Fort Wayne in the American Porter for its Fat Bob’s Porter
• Stout with 20 entries: Third place, Summit City Brewerks of Fort Wayne in the Irish Extra Stout for its That’s My Dog
• Strong Stout with 26 entries: Second place, Junk Ditch Brewing Company of Fort Wayne in the American Stout subcategory for its Tsar Bomba
• German Wheat and Rye Beer with 25 entries: Third place, Hop River Brewing Company Fort Wayne in the Weissbier subcategory for its Harrison Street Wheat
• Fruit Beer with 40 entries: Third place Fortlandia Brewing Company of Fort Wayne in the Fruit Beer subcategory with Grandma’s Strawberry Pie
Homebrew division:
• English Brown Ale with 16 entries: Second place, Jon Stough of Angola of the MASH Fort Wayne Homebrew Club in the British Brown Ale subcategory for Leroy Brown
• American Wild Ale with 26 entries: Second place, Andy Metcalf of Spencerville of the MASH Fort Wayne Homebrew Club in the Wild Specialty Beer subcategory for Bretty Peach
