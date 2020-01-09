Harlan United Methodist Church plans a book club with discussions each month February through November.
Most discussions will be from 10 a.m.-noon the first Saturday of the month. Harlan UMC is at 16434 State Road 37, Harlan. Direct questions to 260-657-5364. The Rev. Catherine Koziatek is pastor of Harlan UMC.
The 2020 book club reading list is:
Feb. 1: “The Little Paris Bookshop” by Nina George
Internationally bestselling and filled with warmth and adventure, The Little Paris Bookshop is a love letter to books, meant for anyone who believes in the power of stories to shape people’s lives.
March 7: “Pride and Prejudice” by Jane Austen
Pride and Prejudice is a novel of manners by Jane Austen, first published in 1813. The story follows the main character, Elizabeth Bennet, as she deals with issues of manners, upbringing, morality, education and marriage in the society of the landed gentry of the British Regency.
April 4: “A Dog’s Purpose” by W. Bruce Cameron
A Dog’s Purpose shares the soulful and surprising story of one devoted dog who finds the meaning of his own existence through the lives of the humans he teaches to laugh and love.
May 2: “Wuthering Heights” by Emily Bronte
”Wuthering Heights” is Emily Brontë’s first and only published novel, written between October 1845 and June 1846, and published in 1847 under the pseudonym Ellis Bell; Brontë died the following year, aged 30. The decision to publish came after the success of her sister Charlotte’s novel, “Jane Eyre.”
June 6: “Mistaken Identity” by Don Van Ryn
A grief reversed. A hope deferred. “Mistaken Identity” tells the unprecedented story of Laura Van Ryn and Whitney Cerak: one buried under the wrong name, and the other in a coma being cared for by the wrong family.
July 11: “Mending Places” by Denise Hunter
Sure, it’s romantic, up amidst the snow-capped peaks of Wyoming’s Grand Teton Mountains, but Hanna Alexander has only one thing on her mind: trying to save the family lodge. That is, until she hires mountain guide Micah Gallagher to help raise revenues.
Aug. 1: “Kisses from Katie: A Story of Relentless Love and Redemption” by Katie J. Davis
The New York Times bestselling account of a courageous 18-year-old from Nashville who gave up every comfort and convenience to become the adoptive mother to 13 girls in Uganda.
Sept. 5: “Searching for Sunday” by Rachel Held Evans
A memoir about making do and taking risks, about the messiness of community and the power of grace, “Searching for Sunday” is about overcoming cynicism to find hope and, somewhere in between, Church.
Oct. 3: “The Pianist from Syria: A Memoir” by Aeham Ahmad
An astonishing but true account of a pianist’s escape from war-torn Syria to Germany offers a deeply personal perspective on the most devastating refugee crisis of this century.
Nov. 14: “The Giver of Stars” by Jo Jo Moyes
”Set in Depression-era America, a breathtaking story of five extraordinary women and their remarkable journey through the mountains of Kentucky and beyond, from the author of “Me Before You.”
Dec. 5: “Skipping Christmas” by John Grisham
Imagine a year without Christmas. No crowded malls, no corny office parties, no fruitcakes, no unwanted presents. A classic tale for modern times, “Skipping Christmas” offers a hilarious look at the charm and frenzy that have become part of our holiday tradition.
