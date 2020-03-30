MONROEVILLE — With the COVID-19 pandemic, Indiana restaurants and businesses are definitely hurting for business. With limitations on dine-in meals, businesses must find a way to cope in the meantime.
One local restaurant got creative to help boost spirits during a hard time.
Moontower Tavern at 109 W. South St. in Monroeville held its very first Thanksgiving in March event Saturday.
Owners Alicia Luginbill and her husband, Jarod, got the idea from one of their employees.
“One of our bartenders had a turkey she didn’t have room for anymore, so we said ‘Why not?’” Alicia said.
While they’ve served turkey before, they’ve never served it out of season.
The event came together pretty quickly. Word spread even faster through the tavern’s Facebook page. The business has been open since April 2018 and has always had community support, but more so now than even before.
“We’re at a loss for words. It’s a small town, we’re a small community. We’re overwhelmed by the support,” Alicia Luginbill said.
Meals cost $10 and included turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy, stuffing, and green bean casserole. The meals were available for carry-out and customers had the choice of paying over the phone or inside.
The tavern was also giving away pies and cake for dessert.
At one point, the tavern ran out of the usual Thanksgiving-time apple, pumpkin and pecan pies, so they decided to bake up some strawberry cake, according to Luginbill.
“We’ve made a five 6-pound turkeys, two 18-pound, one 8 one-pound turkeys,” Luginbill said. “We’re on our eighth pan of green bean casserole and 10 boxes of stuffing.”
What Luginbill appreciated most from the event was the giving spirit of others she witnessed.
“We’ve had multiple people buy meals to donate,” Luginbill said. “Peoples’ spirits are down, it’s a hard time.”
For people who weren’t in the mood for Thanksgiving food, the tavern also had its full menu available for carry-out.
By 2:30 p.m. Saturday, the restaurant had already sold more than 40 meals, and was barely keeping up with the demand. Luginbill estimated they would end up selling approximately 100 meals before the end of the day.
In the end, the event helped allow people to give back, use up food that would otherwise have been wasted, keep a restaurant running during an otherwise hard financial time and give people’s spirits a much needed lift.
In fact, the event was such a hit that Luginbill thinks she’ll make the event an annual tradition.
“It’ll be just to remind everybody the times we went through,” Luginbill said.
