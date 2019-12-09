NEW HAVEN — New Haven’s boys basketball team defeated Northrop on Dec. 3, 64-51, after a strong third quarter.
The Bulldogs saw a 17-16 deficit at the end of the first quarter, but pulled ahead in the second, leading 32-19 at halftime.
New Haven scored an impressive 22 points in the third quarter while holding the Bruins to just 10 points, leading 54-29 going into the fourth quarter.
Thomas Lathan led New Haven with 27 points and 10 rebounds. Jamarr Hutchins added 18 points and eight assists. Dre Wright had 10 points and Jakar Williams tallied 12 rebounds.
The boys faced their first loss of the season against Blackhawk Christian on Friday, 74-48.
Blackhawk Christian came out strong in the first quarter, leading 21-15. New Haven came back in the second, outscoring the visitors 16-10 to tie the score at 31 at halftime.
However, Blackhawk Christian was too much for the Bulldogs in the second half, scoring 23 points to New Haven’s 11 in the third quarter and 20 to the Bulldogs’ six in the fourth quarter.
Jakar Williams led the Bulldogs’ scoring with 16 points and Donovynn Lewis had 15 points.
New Haven won its first game of the season over Woodlan just before Thanksgiving, 69-53.
The Bulldogs led 17-15 after the first quarter, then pulled ahead 29-21 at halftime. New Haven continued to inch away from Woodlan in the second half, outscoring the Warriors 20-14 in the third quarter and 20-18 in the fourth.
Latham led the team with 19 points, followed by Jamarr Hutchins with 16 and Jakar Williams with 11.
