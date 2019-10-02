FORT WAYNE — Sometimes, folks see bad things happening in their communities and feel helpless.
Other times, they establish an organization that, for over 75 years, helps thousands of people.
The latter is the story of Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana, which is hosting an open house celebratE three-quarters of a century Oct. 4-5.
The organization was founded in 1944 when Robert Punsky read an article about the devastating effects of cancer on families, said Stacey Stumpf, director of development and marketing for Cancer Services.
With help from the Women’s Field Army and the Fort Wayne Jaycees, an Allen County chapter of the American Cancer Society was founded.
In the 1950s, Cancer Services decided to become its own independent entity, Stumpf said.
“The organization wanted to make sure it was being attentive to the needs in the community,” she said. “There are different kinds of cancers that are more prevalent in Northeast Indiana than the national average. We’re paying attention to that.”
“Northeast Indiana has a higher than the national average rate for lung cancer,” Stumpf wrote in an email. “At Cancer Services, the most common type of cancer for our clients is breast cancer. Two significant concerns we also see are young women with aggressive forms of breast cancer and younger people with colorectal cancer. These last two are concerning because younger people are not likely to receive screenings for cancer.”
In 2006 Cancer Services branched outside of Allen County to the other 10 counties in northeast Indiana at the request of area hospitals.
“They came to us and said more people need this,” Stumpf said.
Cancer Services has continued to grow, seeing a 15% growth increase every year, with the expectation to grow even more than that in 2019, she said.
Since the beginning the organization has offered a variety of support services to anyone affected by cancer — patients, families, friends, loved ones and caretakers, Stumpf said.
The organization doesn’t provide medical services, but helps with basically everything else, including durable medical equipment, gauze and bandages, a wig salon, nutrition consulting and exercise classes.
“We do the day-to-day care and support of people with cancer,” Stumpf explained.
Some of its services — like offering bed pads for patients — have continued for 75 years, she said.
Others are newer, like sexual health counseling for those whose cancer might affect how they feel about their bodies, and a program that helps with “chemo brain” — thinking and memory problems that sometimes occur during and after cancer treatment.
What’s more, most of the services are free of charge, thanks to the support of community foundations, organizations and individuals throughout northeast Indiana, Stumpf said.
“It’s important to stress it’s the communities who are doing this,” she said, citing volunteers as another important part of the organization’s success.
The goal of the open house is not only to celebrate its successes, but to help more people in the community know about the help that Cancer Services can provide, Stumpf said.
“People don’t know about us until after they need us,” she explained. “People don’t really want to think about us, about cancer, about the possibility of getting it. We want to do a better job of everyone knowing about us before someone they know is diagnosed.”
The open house, which takes place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. both days, will include tours of Cancer Services’ facilities at 6316 Mutual Drive in Fort Wayne, demonstrations of different exercise classes and therapeutic activities, and an unveiling of a display that shares a history of the organization, Stumpf said.
While celebrating 75 years is certainly a milestone, she said it is the daily interactions with people when they need it most that is truly noteworthy.
“For each person who is diagnosed…it’s probably the most traumatic thing to happen to them in their life,” Stumpf said. “It really comes down to that one person that comes in and the help they need. … To make that experience just that much easier is wonderful.”
For more information on Cancer Services and what it offers, visit cancer-services.org.
