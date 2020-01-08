The Jan. 1, 2020, inauguration ceremony saw Fort Wayne City Council’s first two African-American women — Michelle Chambers and Sharon Tucker — take their oaths of office along with Mayor Tom Henry starting his record fourth consecutive term.
Tucker, a Democrat who had been serving on Allen County Council, now represents the city’s 6th District in southeast Fort Wayne. Glynn Hines previously represented the district but ran for an at-large seat in the last election.
Asked about her goals, Tucker said, “I want to have an opportunity to sit down with investors and developers ... and reintroduce them to the 6th District. We’re looking for ways to be able to create additional development and economic development out south and I want to be able to help partner with them and bridge that gap; maybe, address some of the concerns that they may have had in the past that have been a barrier for them to come southeast with development and see how we can work together as a team with the Council to help remove those barriers.”
Chambers, the other Democratic woman joining City Council, which had been all-male in recent years, said, “I am overwhelmed. I feel joy ... I don’t take it lightly that the entire city chose me to represent them at large.”
She’s going to look at “people over politics,” working closely with the community and planning to set office hours to visit with constituents 9-11 a.m. Mondays.
Chambers, who moved back to Fort Wayne from California nine years to the day of the Jan. 1 inauguration, said she returned with 20 years of public service experience and the intention of running for City Council.
“So not only am I creating ‘herstory,’ for the first time being an African-American woman representing the city at large, I’m qualified,” she said.
Henry said, “There’s a momentum that we’re experiencing now and an excitement that all of us who have lived here for a number of years have never before seen.”
Henry listed the number of road projects, downtown developments and neighborhood initiatives that have been going on.
Though people may say “we’re not that big of a city, yet look at what we’ve done. .... We are Fort Wayne, a city like no other.”
Numerous city office holders took their oaths, with New Haven Mayor Steve McMichael also in attendance. McMichael was sworn in the day before with more than 100 people in attendance at the New Haven Community Center. In addition, New Haven’s new clerk/treasurer Natalie Strock and the members of the city’s City Council also received the oath of office.
Lana Keesling, city clerk of the city of Fort Wayne, administered the oath to McMichael, who is New Haven’s seventh mayor. Outgoing Mayor Terry McDonald welcomed the crowd and announced that “my level of stress has gone down dramatically the past couple days.” He assured the audience that the city is in good hands and that a lot of good things are on the horizon. “Steve is more than ready and has been working tirelessly since the election at City Hall and he’s a lot more prepared than I was when I became mayor 20 years ago. The transition has gone very smoothly.” He closed his remarks by saying “it is a tremendous honor to be Steve’s friend. God Bless New Haven.”
McMichael told the gathering that he’s going to work very, very hard to make the community an even better place than it already is. “Great things are ahead for us,” he added.
In an interview after the ceremony he said “we’ve got a million things going. A lot of initiatives are in the works and residents can keep abreast of what’s happening on our Facebook site (@NewHavenIn).” On a personal note, he said he will be stepping back from the day-to-day operation of his real estate firm, Imagine Real Estate. In fact, he said he has hired a manager to run the company.
—Freelancer John Legg contributed to this report.
