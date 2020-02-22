INDIANAPOLIS — Carroll junior Reeve Muncie finished fifth in the 285-pound weight class during Saturday’s IHSAA State Wrestling Finals at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
Muncie started the tournament with a 41-second pin over Hammond Clark’s Andres Larios (27-2) before falling to Brownsburg’s Dorian Keys (45-1) by a narrow 7-6 decision.
Muncie went on to win two straight consolation matches, defeating Western’s Braydon Erb (45-11) by 6-5 decision and Mooresville’s Robbie Gentry (38-7) with a 2-minute, 29-second pin to finish the afternoon.
Muncie closed out his 2019-20 campaign with a 41-4 record. Also finishing their seasons at the tournament were Evan Ulrick (31-12) at 145 pounds and Matt Lepper (38-4) at 195 pounds. Ulrick was defeated by Merrillville’s Jacob Maldonado (11-3) in the first round, and Lepper fell to Fishers’ JD Farrell (41-3).
