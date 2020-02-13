The Indiana Region of the American Red Cross announced Feb. 10 the departure of the Northeast Indiana Chapter Executive Director Katherine Mac Aulay, who will be retiring from her role Feb. 21. Mac Aulay served the Red Cross for 40 years, providing guidance and service to northeast Indiana since 1979.
Regional volunteer services officer Kaleena Wright will serve as interim executive director for the chapter, and the vacancy is posted on the American Red Cross careers website, bitly.com/2UFuAmx.
“I knew soon after coming to the American Red Cross that this was the organization that I wanted to devote my life’s work to,” Mac Aulay said in the announcement. “As I look back, these years have gone quickly; but I move on to the next season of my life fulfilled, knowing that I have been a part of one of the greatest humanitarian organizations to ever exist.”
Mac Aulay began her career with the Red Cross as an administrative assistant. Within two years, she became involved in the Donor Resources Development Department as a regional field representative. Mac Aulay served as the coordinator for the American Red Cross Central States Tissue Services Development program from 1997 until 2001, when she became manager for the Northeast Indiana Chapter in DeKalb and Steuben counties.
In 2009, Mac Aulay became chief operations officer, assuming responsibility for emergency services, as well as overseeing all Red Cross programs within the chapter. In 2013, she was named executive director of the American Red Cross of Northeast Indiana, providing executive leadership and support to staff and volunteers.
Mac Aulay has received three prestigious Red Cross awards for her work, including the national American Red Cross Spirit of Excellence Award and two Tiffany Awards.
Andrew Scriven, board chair of the Northeast Indiana Chapter, sees Mac Aulay’s transition as bittersweet. “As I think about the legacy of Katherine Mac Aulay at the Red Cross, only one word could sum it up – hero,” he said in the announcement. “Katherine’s tireless effort and dedication over these past 40 years at the Red Cross has impacted countless lives of people she’ll never meet. Through her contributions, she has saved lives, rescued and comforted those suffering, connected and reunited families around the globe, shown others how to be heroes, and brought together a rich community of humanitarians and volunteers across Northeast Indiana. Her work has left an indelible mark on our organization; we will miss her and will forever be grateful.”
