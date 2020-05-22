NEW HAVEN — New Haven City Hall was reopening to the public — but by appointment only — May 26.
In a COVID-19 pandemic update May 20, Gov. Eric Holcomb announced that Indiana was moving to Stage 3 of the Back-on-Track plan.
Whenever practical, New Haven meetings are to take place outside or in a communal area to decrease the potential of contaminating multiple areas. All areas where appointments are to be held will have hand sanitizer and wipes available as well as markings to promote social distancing.
When the city of New Haven shifts to Stage 4, city facilities will open without restriction. Currently, Stage 4 is planned for June 15. All public areas will continue the same sanitization and social distancing protocols from Stage 3. City Council, Board of Works and other meetings will be open for public attendance. New Haven will continue live-streaming public meetings to provide access to residents who do not want to attend in person.
"We continue to encourage everyone to remain proactive and prepared," the city said in a statement. "As a reminder, all essential services of the City of New Haven continue to operate including our 911 dispatch center, police, fire and EMS. If you have an emergency call 911. For non-emergency, you can reach the New Haven Police Department at 260-748-7080. The Neighbor Helpline is still available. Please call (260) 748-7079 or email us at Info@NewHaven.IN.Gov.
"We will continue to take proactive measures to protect our city employees and the public and guard against any disruption of city services. New Haven will continue to follow the guidance from the State of Indiana and CDC to ensure the health and safety of our employees and the public."
Anyone wishing to schedule a public meeting is asked to contact these offices directly:
• Clerk-Treasurer’s Office – 260-748-7010
• Code Enforcement – 260-748-7060
• Community & Economic Development – 260-748-7041
• Engineering – 260-748-7030
• Fire/EMS (non-emergency) – 260-493-7500
• GIS – 260-748-7044
• Mayor’s Office – 260-748-7070
• Parks & Recreation – 260-749-2212
• Planning Department – 260-748-7040
• Police Department (non-emergency) – 260-748-7080
• Street Department – 260-748-7056
• Utility Office (water bills) – 260-748-7050
